New Neighbors? Swift and Kelce spark house-hunting rumors near campus

A few weeks ago, pop superstar Taylor Swift shocked the world by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Travis Kelce. Thomas Fogle ’27, said, “I don’t really follow them too much myself, but … I’ve seen the two. They look really cute together.”

Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has strong Cleveland roots. Growing up in Cleveland Heights, he attended Cleveland Heights High School where he played basketball and football. Even after making it big with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce remains fond of Cleveland, especially the Cleveland Browns. Speaking to GQ in September, Kelce said, “I’m sorry I’m getting emotional. I grew up down the street. I would … do anything to play for the Cleveland Browns.”

Kelce also does charity work in the Cleveland community. In 2015, Kelce created his Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation to empower disadvantaged youth. By providing resources and support, the foundation works to create opportunities and enrichment for underserved communities.

Kelce and his brother Jason also co-host “New Heights,” the podcast where Swift famously announced her newest album “The Life of a Showgirl.” The Kelce’s are often featured discussing the importance and impact of the Cleveland Heights community on them. Kelce has expressed his discontent with the Browns’ proposed stadium move from downtown Cleveland to Brookpark. On “New Heights,” Kelce said, “I just feel like sports… it feels better when it’s downtown.”

Swift also appears to have grown fond of the Cleveland area, as the couple has recently been spotted house-hunting in the area.

With Cleveland playing such a big role in the pair’s lives, it’s no surprise that the two are looking to settle down there. They were first spotted in Hunting Valley, a short 15-minute drive from John Carroll, viewing a massive estate. The six bedroom, 13 bathroom mansion packs a whopping price tag of almost $18 million – mere pennies for the celebrity power-couple.

The nearby sighting has sparked excitement and skepticism at John Carroll. Emily Gray ’28, said “I like them together, I just feel like if they moved around us … it would be a ruckus.” The news has been especially exciting for the JCU Swifties. Jenna Benns ’27, President of the JCU Swifties said, “the idea of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce possibly moving to the Cleveland area is so exciting! I can already feel the energy it’ll bring to the fellow Swiftie community here at JCU.” In the past, the JCU Swifties have held events such as bracelet-making, Eras Tour-themed costume contests and baking Swift-inspired cookies.

While the house hunting rumors generate excitement and quite a buzz, there are no official reports that the lovers plan to, “stay, stay, stay” near campus, but the sighting proves that it’s not out of anyone’s “wildest dreams.”