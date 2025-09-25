Conan Gray leaves audience starstruck with “The Wishbone Pajama Show” in Cuyahoga Falls

Conan Gray, a rising pop star known for his Gen-Z appeal and narrative lyrical style, released his fourth studio album “Wishbone” on Aug. 15, 2025. Gray resonates with teenage and young adult listeners alike due to his relatable and honest storytelling, filled with themes of heartbreak, identity, belonging and growing up.

He first rose to fame with the pop hits “Heather” and “Maniac,” two story-based songs elaborating on the pains of young love in the modern age. Gray found quick success as his debut album performed incredibly well, landing the number five spot on the Billboard 200 in 2020.

“The Wishbone Pajama Show” kicked off its first leg on Sept. 11, 2025 right in our very own backyard of Cuyahoga Falls. As a concert enthusiast and music lover, I grabbed a few of my friends after classes and sped south to take in the show. Hundreds of people flocked to the entrances, busying themselves by buying official merchandise and taking pictures with friends in an excited buzz. Most people adorned themselves with sailor caps and pajamas, as a nod to “Wishbone’s” album cover and its adventurous theme.

Rushing to position ourselves in the most optimal spot in the lawn, we first took in the opener, Hemlocke Springs. Eccentric and chaotically colorful, Hemlocke Springs was a sharp contrast to Conan Gray’s poetic and narrative style. She lit up the stage with her bold green and pink outfits, aggressive and loud vocals and unapologetic personality.

Although I normally wouldn’t listen to her genre of music, I found it enjoyable to see how much passion, enthusiasm and love she had for performing live music. Unexpected to say the least, Hemlocke Springs was exactly what the Blossom Music Center crowd needed to get hyped for Conan Gray.

After Springs’ performance, Gray sailed us away on the adventure of a lifetime. Opening with “My World,” Gray started the concert with electricity and built on it with “Never Ending Song” and “Bourgeoisieses.” I found myself jumping, screaming and letting the energy from the stage flow all the way back to me on the lawn.

The night took a nostalgic and somber turn as Gray swirled the audience into his poems, “People Watching,” “The Cut That Always Bleeds,” “Eleven Eleven” and “Nauseous,” which all brought tears to my eyes. Together, the crowd illuminated the venue with phone flashlights to embrace these heartfelt ballads. The connection Gray was able to make between himself and the audience was brilliant. I was truly amazed how his music made me believe and acknowledge superstitions. “There’s wishbones and clovers and numbers from heaven, shapes in the stars to invent our connection.” Gray sang in “Eleven Eleven.” These lines were beautiful, elegant and real, just like his entire performance.

If you haven’t already been curious enough to play some Conan Gray on your next drive home from work or school, you at least should take some time to look at his tour outfits. He started out with a traditional sailor outfit and then switched to a pajama set, but the real fashion moments were his last two outfits. Wearing a white and flowy tunic, he looked angelic as he flowed and danced across the stage.

My favorite, however, was his encore outfit: a sparkly, navy-blue captain’s outfit. He dazzled and shined from half a mile away. I was enthralled by the way the sparkles on his hat and jacket caught the light, making him shine like a star. His outfits reminded me of the precision and detail present in Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” outfits. Like his songs, Gray’s outfits were true masterpieces.

Conan Gray had me wishing his concert would carry “on and on and on, like a never-ending song”, and I will certainly be investing in another concert of his in the future.