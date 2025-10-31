Streaks of the Week Oct. 24-31

Women’s Golf

JULIA GULLA ’29

MAKING HISTORY ON THE FAIRWAY

John Carroll freshman golfer Julia Gulla ’29 is already carving her name into the record books. Named NCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week for the third time this season, Gulla continues to prove her dominance. At the JCU Fall Invitational, she posted an even-par 72, sinking four birdies and avoiding a single three-putt. That round not only secured her top honors but also broke her own school record, trimming a stroke off her previous best. Thanks to her performance, the Blue Streaks earned a solid fourth-place finish and the future of JCU golf looks bright with Gulla leading the way.

Men’s Cross Country

IAN PAUL ’26

STEADY STRIDES TO THE FRONT

Senior runner Ian Paul ’26 turned heads at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble, clocking in at 25:32 for the men’s 8K and snagging third place overall. The effort marked his fastest time of the season and made him the first Blue Streak to cross the finish line. His performance earned him NCAC Cross Country Athlete of the Week, joining teammate Sam Su ’28, who received the same honor in September. The men’s team placed fifth overall with 184 points, setting the stage for a strong showing at the NCAC Championship on November 1. For Paul, it’s not just about speed. It’s about consistency, leadership and closing his senior season on a high note.

Football

TYREN MONTGOMERY ’27

CLUTCH AND UNSTOPPABLE

When the game’s on the line, Tyren Montgomery ’27 delivers. The junior wide receiver was named on the D3football.com Team of the Week and once again earned NCAC Offensive Player of the Week, his third weekly conference honor this season. In Saturday’s thriller, Montgomery hauled in 12 receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with just 14.4 seconds left, ending DePauw’s 29-game regular-season win streak. Montgomery now sits tied for second in JCU history with 27 career receiving touchdowns in only two seasons and he currently leads the NCAC in both receiving yards (741) and touchdowns (10). He’s also the first in program history to record three 12-catch games in a single season.