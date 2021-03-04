March curated playlist

Sit back, relax and vibe out to this month’s curated playlist customized by Social Media Editor Kaitlin Ryan.

Make sure your March 2021 is marked by new beginnings, high hopes and cautious optimism with this calm and uplifting playlist of alternative jams and early-quarantine classics.

“Potions” by Day Wave

“Dark Days” by Local Natives, featuring Sylvan Esso

“Moments / Tides” by Goth Babe

“Punching in a Dream” by The Naked and Famous

“This Too Shall Pass” by OK Go

“Name & Place” by Dad Sports

“I Miss Those Days” by Bleachers

“Figure It Out” by Blu DeTiger

“Bags” by Clairo

“The First Days of Spring” by Noah And The Whale

“Man on Fire” by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

“The Air That I Breathe” by The Hollies

“Open Season” by High Highs

“Oh Baby” by LCD Soundsystem

“Mourning Sound” by Grizzly Bear

“Dirty AF1s” by Alexander 23

“Sleep Alone” by Two Door Cinema Club

“Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second” by STRFKR

“All Of Our Yesterdays” by Mac DeMarco

“Sunlight” by Yuno

“Going Gets Tough” by The Growlers

“Days” by The Drums

“Wake Me Up” by Foreign Air

“Dark” by Bloody White

“Across the Room” by ODESZA, featuring Leon Bridges

“Love You ‘Till The End” by the Pogues