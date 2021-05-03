BREAKING: Alan Miciak to replace Michael Johnson as JCU President on June 1

Executive Vice President Alan Miciak is set to begin his new role as president on June 1.

Effective June 1, JCU President Michael D. Johnson will be stepping down and will be replaced by Alan Miciak. An email from Chairman of the Board William P. Donnelly was sent to the JCU community the morning of May 3 announcing the transition.

Johnson arrived at JCU as president just three years ago, in May 2018, and also served as a professor in the Boler College of Business. Before his time at JCU, he was the dean of the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration for 10 years. As president of JCU, he oversaw the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Miciak, former dean of the Boler College of Business, will become JCU’s president on June 1. The Board’s statement highlights Miciak’s “20 years of Catholic higher education administration experience.” Prior to his time at JCU, Miciak served as a professor of marketing and dean at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Miciak was seen as a likely successor to Johnson, especially after his promotion to executive vice president at the end of March. However, he now takes the reins of the University, which is recovering from a global pandemic in the middle of fierce debate over faculty tenure.

John Carroll’s full announcement can be found here.