JCUVB sweeps Capital in first OAC victory

This weekend on Saturday, Oct. 9, the John Carroll University Women’s Volleyball team took on Ohio Athletic Conference opponent Capital University at the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center on JCU’s campus. The Blue and Gold pulled off an impressive and dominant sweep over Capital, winning 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20).

The Blue Streaks played an all around strong game with a balanced attack, spreading the ball around to multiple hitters while playing great defense and maintaining aggressive serves.

“I thought we all played really well and did a great job executing each point,” said Ally Bartolone ’22 after the victory. “[We] showed a lot of growth in practice and it showed at the game. Shoutout to Abby Kirk for stepping up and doing a great job!”

Cassi Calamunci ’22 and Kailee Herbst ’22 led the way on offense with 8 kills each. Calamunci added a game high 15 digs on the defensive side. Abby Kirk had a clutch 3 kills in the match as well.

Lexi MacDonald ’24 played great defensively while adding her own 14 digs. MacDonald also helped her hitters by adding an additional 4 assists as well.

Setters Maddie Maziarz ’24 and Bartolone both had a hand in commanding a balanced and potent offense with assist totals of 15 and 8, respectively. Bartolone also went on an absolute electric 7-point serving run in the third set, which included 3 aces, helping to seal the victory for the Blue Streaks.

The Blue Streaks had an easy hold on the first two sets, winning the first 25-13 and the second 25-17. In set three, the Blue Streaks faced some adversity as the Capital Comets fought to play a fourth set.

The third set went back and forth until the very end, with the score at one point being tied at 17-17. Thanks to the aforementioned clutch serving by Bartolone and some timely kills by Calamunci, the game wrapped up at 25-20 and concluded the match with a 3-0 sweep. The victory was the Blue Streaks first home win of the season.

The Blue Streaks (10-12, 1-2 OAC) take on Otterbein University (16-2, 3-0 OAC) this Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center on John Carroll’s campus.