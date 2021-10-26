Women’s soccer snaps losing skid in 3-1 victory against Marietta College

Grace Monnin on Saturday, Oct. 23 playing against Marietta College. Monnin scored one of the Blue Streaks goals in their 3-1 victory.

A crisp afternoon captured the epitome of the autumn soccer season when the John Carroll University Women’s Soccer team faced off against Marietta College on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Blue Streaks ended the match with a tenacious 3-1 victory on their home turf at Don Shula Stadium, ending their five-game losing streak.

The initial minutes of play were fast-paced, with an interchangeable series of possessions. However, the Blue and Gold were able to gain a competitive advantage over the Pioneers by slotting a goal off a deflected corner kick in the 10th minute of play. The shot was diverted into the net by Brittany Dufalla ‘22, a dynamic and talented forward-line force for the Streaks. Dufalla’s goal set the tone for a strong half of play, full of opportunities and possession within Marietta’s zone.

“After halftime, our intensity went up a lot, and we became more focused on the tactical side of things,” noted outside defender Taylor Woehbler ‘24.

But, it was evident that the Pioneers had different strategies ready to ensure that the game would remain competitive until time expired. With just three minutes left in the initial half of play, Kayla Stischok ‘25 of Marietta sliced through a grounded defensive line and paved her path to the net, placing a shot into the back of the net to end the first segment of competition in a 1-1 draw.

After a 15 minute halftime, the Blue Streaks returned to the field with a new mindset.

“After halftime, our intensity went up a lot, and we became more focused on the tactical side of things,” noted outside defender Taylor Woehbler ‘24.

Less than a minute into the last 45 minutes of the match, Gabriella Walter ‘24 met an arched set-piece corner with her head and directed Macey Malinky’s ‘22 ball into the Pioneer’s net, putting John Carroll up 2-1. After Walter’s textbook header, it was clear that the Blue Streaks had the momentum, but Marietta continued a relentless grind, proving that the Ohio Athletic Conference was a prime example of quality college soccer.

Offensive surges marked the bulk of the second half for both teams, but the Blue and Gold held their ground, emphasizing a formidable defensive lineup that ultimately left the Pioneers with just a single goal.

“Our defensive performance definitely helped the outcome of the game. By staying organized in the back, we were able to win the ball and connect passes to go forward. We also stayed compact to keep the ball out of our box, which helped deny opportunities for the other team to score,” said Woehbler ‘24.

With protection ensured by the John Carroll defense, the later portion of the second half saw even more offensive action for the Streaks. Midfielder Grace Monnin ‘23 snaked her way through the Marietta defense but was clipped by an opposing player, inches outside the 18-yard box. Monnin set up for a free kick and netted the ball in with extreme pace and pristine placement to get John Carroll their third goal. With just over 10 minutes remaining, the Blue Streaks were able to hold onto their two-goal lead, finishing with a 3-1 victory.