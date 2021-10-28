Streaks of the Week: Oct. 22-24
October 28, 2021
Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.
Football: Graduate Student Tyshawn Jones
Great players make great plays. With JCU hanging onto a 13-10 lead after an interception with just under two minutes left, Jones picked off a Marietta pass and took it 75 yards to the end zone to keep the Blue Streaks’ undefeated all-time record against the Pioneers intact. He also recorded a team-best 11 tackles and leads the squad with 50 on the season.
Football: Senior Devin Limerick
A football game can change with one singular play. After Marietta scored to take a 10-3 late in the third quarter, Limerick sparked the Blue Streaks on the ensuing kickoff as he raced 86 yards to the end zone to tie the score at 10-10 and shift the momentum of the game. This marked the first time JCU returned a kickoff for a touchdown since Michael Canganelli did it against Mount Union in 2017.
Men’s Soccer: Senior Benjamin Hryszko
Hryszko’s clutch performance on Wednesday warrants him another spot for Streak of the Week. After giving up a fluky goal in the 85th minute against Baldwin Wallace to knot the score 1-1, the senior scored two minutes later to cement JCU’s seventh win of the season. That was Hryszko’s team-leading sixth goal of the season and third game winner, second in the last two matches.
Women’s Soccer: Sophomore Gabriella Walter
Walter impressed last Saturday against Marietta, scoring her third goal of the season in the 3-1 victory. The Blue Streaks are 3-0 when the sophomore has scored this season and has played in all 90 minutes in each of her last three matches.
Volleyball: Senior Cassi Calamunci
Calamunci helped keep the Blue Streaks’ OAC playoff hopes alive last Saturday as JCU defeated Marietta 3-0 on Senior Day. The senior recorded a match-high 13 kills while also contributing 12 digs. In total, the senior class tallied 35 of the team’s 47 kills in the match. Calamunci also added a team-high 10 kills in a massive 3-2 victory over crosstown rival Baldwin Wallace last Wednesday.