A day in D.C.

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor
November 5, 2021

In late Oct. 2021, I visited Washington to tour a law school, visit some friends and see some family. As someone interested in politics and American history, I took this opportunity to visit some notable landmarks and enjoy some alone time downtown. A busy Monday was filled with breakfast at a cafe, a visit to Old Alexandria and time downtown in the capital.

 

An egg sandwich on a croissant and a latte sit on a table at Café Aurora, an East African restaurant in Alexandria, VA.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
The Washington Monument stands alone among a blue sky. This is the tallest building in Washington and was the tallest building in the world when it was completed in 1884.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
A squirrel runs across the bricks leading to the US Capitol building.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
The tops of train cars are seen from a window in Union Station.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
The US Capitol building contrasts the dark clouds in the sky.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).