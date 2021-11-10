Streaks of the Week: Nov. 5-7

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Soccer: Senior Ben Hryszko

Time in and time out, Hryszko has delivered this season for the Blue Streaks. None was more important than when he headed in the game-winning goal in overtime in JCU’s 1-0 victory in last Saturday’s OAC Championship against Otterbein to secure the squad’s fourth straight tournament title.

Men’s Soccer: Freshman Jack Foht

Foht has played tremendously this season and scored two goals in John Carroll’s 4-1 victory over Capital University in the OAC Tournament Semifinal contest last Thursday. The freshman is second on the team behind Hryszko in goals with six.

Football: Junior Bricker Thiel

Thiel shined as he recorded seven tackles, four for a loss, and a sack despite the overtime loss to Heidelberg. The junior’s team-leading 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks have all come in the last five games.

Men’s Swimming & Diving: Senior Erik Sriubas

In a huge 206-90 victory over the University of Mount Union last Saturday at Cleveland State, Sriubas delivered. The senior nicknamed “Soup” won all three events he competed in, including the 1,000 freestyle by 24 seconds. The 2019 OAC Swimmer of the Year also came away victorious in the 200 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

Women’s Swimming & Diving: Sophomore Anna Glass

On Saturday, the Blue Streaks came away with a big 182-115 win over the University of Mount Union, and Glass was a massive part of the victory. The sophomore won all four events she competed in, which were the 50 and 200-yard freestyles and the 200 medley and freestyle relay teams.