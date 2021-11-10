JCU Swim and Dive takes down Mount Union

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the men (1-1, 1-1 OAC) and women (1-1, 1-1 OAC) of John Carroll’s Swim and Dive team took on Ohio Athletic Conference rival Mount Union (Men’s 2-1, 1-1 OAC; Women’s 1-2, 0-2 OAC) at Busbey Natatorium on Cleveland State’s campus.

Both the Blue and Gold men and women came back from a disappointing season opener against Ohio Northern and won their respective meets in dominating fashion. The John Carroll Women’s squad won convincingly 182-115, as did JCU Men’s team, who won 206-90.

On the men’s side of the pool, the Blue Streaks won every single event they raced in, denying Mount Union even a whiff of victory.

On the swimming side, Liam McDonnell ‘23 led the way for the Blue Streaks, anchoring the first place 200 Medley Relay team that set the tone for the day. Also on this first place team was Austin Davis, Forest Campbell and Michael Heller. McDonnell continued this dominance until the end of the meet, winning every individual event he raced in.

Taking second place in the 200 Medley were four more stud swimmers for JCU, led by Nick Mudry ‘23, Bryce Liddell ‘25, Westin Fishel ‘22 and anchored by Jonathan Simoes ‘23. Simoes, who recently won the prestigious PCAOB Accounting Scholarship, finished 1st in 200 back, 2nd in 100 back and 3rd in 200 IM on the day.

“After coming off a tough loss against ONU, I’m really happy with how the team refocused to get the job done against Mount, ” said Simoes. ” Everyone stepped up and did their part in our win on Saturday. I’m really proud of all my teammates, and look forward to what the rest of the season has in store for us.”

On the diving side for the men, Christian Litwinowicz led the way with a final score of 149.55.

The women’s swim and dive team also came out of the gate hot, and followed the men in dominating the 200 medley relay. The women’s team took home gold and bronze in this event. First place was won by a team of four dominant swimmers including fifth year Spenser Kale, Monica McKie ‘23, Anna Glass ‘24 and Ashley Lynch’23, and third place also went to the Blue Streaks, as the quartet of Maddie Panus ‘23, Allie Geletka ‘25, Danielle Turi ‘24, and Audrey Prisby ‘24 conquered the rest of the competition.

Lynch and McKie led the girls on the individual end, with each swimmer collecting multiple first place finishes throughout the meet.

The girl’s diving team also smoked the competition, as the top three in the diving sector were all Blue Streaks. Mount Union never stood a chance.

The Blue Streaks will be in action next at the Kenyon Invitational in Gambier, OH, from Nov. 18-20. Both of John Carroll’s teams look to continue their positive performances and make a splash in the tournament.