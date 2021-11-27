John Carroll Student Government announces 2022 executive board and senate

The John Carroll Student Government announced their Executive Board and class senators for the 2022 school year. The Executive Board was announced on Nov. 12 and the Senate was announced on Nov. 24. The results reflect the votes of the JCU student body in elections held throughout November.

Incoming President Grace Kilfoyle said in her campaign platform statement that, as president, she wishes to give all students an equitable experience on campus, promote transparency between the administration and students, serve as an advocate for faculty on behalf of tenure and open communication between the student body and student government as a whole. Newly elected Vice President Jacob Kozlowski ‘24 echoed these thoughts and emphasized the importance of amplifying student representation at John Carroll.

President

Grace Kilfoyle ‘23

Vice President

Jacob Kozlowski ‘24

Director of Business Affairs

Jahiem Peake ‘24

Director of Student Organizations

Adam Okuley ‘23

Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Rebecca Mekhel ‘24

Returning Class of 2022 Senators

Aiden Keenan (president)

Sean Butler

Rupert Munnings

Class of 2023 Senators

Maria Coughlin (president)

Emma Kosicek

Jana Abulaban

CJ Fovozzo

Nick Sack

Class of 2024 Senators

Max Malley (president)

Sophia Alberico

Carly Anderson

Logan Sindone

Jack Pusloskie

Tina Besenfelder

Class of 2025 Senators

Wilson Ha (president)

Tia Wahden

Isidora Djukic

Mallory Dunlap

Lauren Hoffman

Veronica Mekhel

Currently, there are vacancies in the Senate for the class of 2022. If you are a senior and interested in applying for these open seats, fill out the application here.