John Carroll Student Government announces 2022 executive board and senate
November 27, 2021
The John Carroll Student Government announced their Executive Board and class senators for the 2022 school year. The Executive Board was announced on Nov. 12 and the Senate was announced on Nov. 24. The results reflect the votes of the JCU student body in elections held throughout November.
Incoming President Grace Kilfoyle said in her campaign platform statement that, as president, she wishes to give all students an equitable experience on campus, promote transparency between the administration and students, serve as an advocate for faculty on behalf of tenure and open communication between the student body and student government as a whole. Newly elected Vice President Jacob Kozlowski ‘24 echoed these thoughts and emphasized the importance of amplifying student representation at John Carroll.
President
Grace Kilfoyle ‘23
Vice President
Jacob Kozlowski ‘24
Director of Business Affairs
Jahiem Peake ‘24
Director of Student Organizations
Adam Okuley ‘23
Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Rebecca Mekhel ‘24
Returning Class of 2022 Senators
Aiden Keenan (president)
Sean Butler
Rupert Munnings
Class of 2023 Senators
Maria Coughlin (president)
Emma Kosicek
Jana Abulaban
CJ Fovozzo
Nick Sack
Class of 2024 Senators
Max Malley (president)
Sophia Alberico
Carly Anderson
Logan Sindone
Jack Pusloskie
Tina Besenfelder
Class of 2025 Senators
Wilson Ha (president)
Tia Wahden
Isidora Djukic
Mallory Dunlap
Lauren Hoffman
Veronica Mekhel
Currently, there are vacancies in the Senate for the class of 2022. If you are a senior and interested in applying for these open seats, fill out the application here.