Streaks of the Week: Jan. 28-30

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Basketball: Junior, William Wallace

Despite the 89-80 loss to No. 11 ranked University of Mount Union last Wednesday, Wallace shined as he recorded a career high 19 points and 6 rebounds. The junior also made 6 field goals in 34 minutes of action, which tops his career.

Women’s Basketball: Senior, Hannah Bouchy

Bouchy has elevated her game for the Blue Streaks as the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament draws near. Against Mount Union, the senior tied career-highs with 13 points and three made three-pointers and added 9 points in the win over Capital. In the last three games, the point guard has committed 0 turnovers which is the first time she has accomplished this feat in her career.

Wrestling: Senior, Andrew Perelka

Perelka’s performance this past weekend helped JCU finish in second place at the Pete Willson Wheaton Invitational, their highest placing as a team since 2005 at the annual event held since 1938. The senior placed third at 133 pounds, the best finish of any Blue Streak, and even pinned the No. 2 wrestler in the country. Perelka has now moved up to the No. 3 ranking in Division III and owns a 25-2 record.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field: Sophomore, Caleb Correia

Last Friday at the Youngstown State’s Mid-Major Invitational, Correia set a JCU indoor record in the 1000-meter with a time of 2:27.65. The sophomore beat Ethan Domitrovitch’s record by about three seconds that he set earlier this season at Otterbein. Correia also bested his PR in the event by 16 seconds.

Women’s Indoor Track & Field: Junior, Sydney Jenko

Another program record fell last Saturday at Baldwin Wallace University on the women’s side as Jenko ran a 10:00.97 in the 3000m. The junior bested her next closest competitor by 10 seconds and broke teammate Cameron Bujaucius’ record set in 2019 by 12 seconds.