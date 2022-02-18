Streaks of the Week: Feb. 10-12

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Basketball: Junior, Mason Trubisky

In JCU’s tough loss to Otterbein, Trubisky recorded a season-high 15 points and made 5 field goals. After missing time due to an injury, Trubisky has played a key role off the bench and has scored 8.5 points per game since his return on January 20.

Women’s Basketball: Senior, Sarah Balfour

Balfour has been a critical piece all season off the bench for the Blue Streaks and particularly in the last four games. During that stretch, the senior has averaged 12.5 points per game and has knocked down eight triples which is the best four game sequence of her career.

Men’s Track & Field: Distance Medley Relay Team

At the Valentine Invite at Boston University last Friday, JCU’s Distance Medley Relay team of Ian Pierson, Caleb Correia, Garrett Clark, and Alex Phillip had a performance that will be re-lived for years to come. The quartet broke the all-time Division III record in the event with a time of 9:41.56, which was good for second place overall and just two seconds behind Division I Army. The mark also broke the program record by 30 seconds which was set back in 2006.

Women’s Track & Field: Senior, Cameron Bujaucius

Bujaucius placed 4th in the 5000m with a time of 17:28.06 at the Grand Valley State Big Meet in Michigan this past weekend against Division I and II competition. The mark was good enough for a new PR for the senior and is the second best time in the event in program history.

Wrestling: Senior, Stefan Farian

In the sixth annual John Carroll Open, wrestlers from all NCAA divisions competed on Sunday. Farian delivered and placed first in the 174 blue bracket. The senior was the only champion the Blue Streaks had in the event and earlier in the week earned a key victory in the team’s big win against Mount Union.