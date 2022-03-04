Saxbys, the new student-run cafe at JCU, has garnered quite the fan base in the John Carroll community. On any given week day, the halls of Admin are filled with students carrying brown paper boxes with their food orders or clear cups with their names spelled (mostly) right. Saxbys serves dozens of students a day who each order a variety of treats and snacks as well as caffeine pick-me-ups. Here is what your Saxbys order says about you.

Drinks

You either went to Saxbys on the opening day and got the thing that sounded the most familiar or you were told by a friend to try this. You like to stay organized so that you can have more time to be with friends. You probably have your notes color coded and write the headings in cursive.

You are the epitome of the light academia aesthetic (sorry, you are too bubbly to be dark academia). You probably drink your tea while reading a philosophy book and listening to really obscure music. You are very reserved at first but tend to open up after you get to know someone.

You are who the cold brew people want to be. You have a vinyl record collection and probably wear a lot of quirky earrings. People say you are the most genuine person they know. You are really into horticulture and your laptop is covered with Grateful Dead stickers. To be honest, you are probably an Aquarius or it is in your top three.

You probably spend at least an hour in Saxbys everyday. But not because you are stuck in line or talking with others, you just like the vibes. You tend to take life one day at a time. You are the kind of person who sings loudly to their favorite songs in the car and rolls down the window to scream out the lyrics.

Are you running late to the gym or do you just like the pretty colors of the smoothie? Either way, your Saxbys run either does not happen often or it is not a huge part of your day. You don’t like to waste time so you get your food and drink all in one go which is pretty admirable.

You probably have either fairy lights and vines in your room or you say that the people who have fairy lights and vines in their rooms are too mainstream. You are the kind of person who knows what they like but tends to make sure it is not like everyone else.

You are the best kind of wild card. You are drawn to the beauty of new adventures and probably never order the same thing twice. People are drawn to you because you are so bright and happy. People always come to you for advice and even though you feel ill equipped, you give them the best guidance possible.

Does your back hurt from carrying all that academic pressure? I promise you, you are doing enough and you will graduate! Stop worrying! You probably need a study break and some encouragement. You put your self worth in your accomplishments when you are fine on your own! Bonus points if you add espresso.

Food

Grilled Cheeses: You are the food equivalent of the mocha cold brew. You looked for something familiar and found it. However, if you order any of the specialty grilled cheeses, you like to watch reality TV shows because you avoid drama in your day to day life. You seem like the kind of person who likes to go stargazing and tell stories.

Breakfast Burritos: You throw this away halfway before you are done. You have trouble committing to things and you probably considered either changing your major or transferring once. You probably spend too much of your time combing through fake scenarios in your head because you are anxious.

Bagels/Breakfast Sandwiches: You have your life put together or at least present like you have it put together. You tend to put work before your personal relationships but it’s because you are going to be a really good doctor or lawyer in the future. Sometimes, you need to slow down which is why you sit on the bench at Saxbys to eat instead of running to your dorm to study. However, you probably also think reading an old textbook is self care.

Party Toast: You ordered this once as a joke and now continue to order it out of spite.

Avocado Toasts: You have probably cried in at least three different buildings on campus. You feel emotions and you feel them hard. You still have corded headphones because you can not keep track of anything even if it is expensive like AirPods. However, you are probably really creative and spend time in class doodling when you’re bored.