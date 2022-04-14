JCU Men’s Golf celebrates Masters’ Sunday at the John DiCillo Spring Tournament

Johnny Roder competing in a golf match during the 2021 fall season.

What better way to celebrate Masters’ Sunday than to play the actual game?

This year, the John Carroll University Men’s Golf team celebrated this event by hosting the John DiCillo Invitational at River Greens Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ohio, on Sunday, April 10.

The Blue Streaks were able to enter two teams into the invitational as they competed against Capital University, Marietta College and Malone University.

With a total of six teams participating, the Blue and Gold came away with a third-place finish (303) and a fifth-place tie (311) at the end of the one-day formatted event.

John Carroll finished just seven strokes behind the first-place team of Capital and four strokes behind the second team.

John Roder ‘22, Ben Gleichauf ‘22, Grant Lumley ‘24, Jack Wymard ‘23 and Nolan Adams ‘23 made up the third-place team for John Carroll.

Roder led the Blue and Gold with a final score of 70, earning him a second-place finish.

Gleichauf and Lumley tied for 12th place with their score of 77.

Finishing in sixth place overall, John Dever ‘23 led the second JCU team with a final score of 73.

Individually, graduate student Joe Tomczak shot a 76 to tie for 10th place.

“We did not play our best as a team, but we worked hard and improved,” said Lumley. “Our team has a lot of strong talent and I am excited for the remainder of the season.”

The Blue Streaks will be back in action after Easter Sunday for the Legends Skins Game Invitational held at Shaker Country Club on Monday, April 18.