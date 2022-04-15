Streaks of the Week: April 8-10

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Baseball: Senior Ben Surman

Surman has quietly been putting together an impressive season for the Blue Streaks as he has recorded a hit in four of his last five games. In game one against Ohio Northern, the senior went 3-for-5 and delivered two key RBIs in their comeback win. During the five game stretch, Surman has also only struck out twice in 20 at bats.

Softball, Sophomore Gabby Hougan

Hougan has now pushed her batting average to .371 on the season, thanks in large part to her performance over the last four games. Against Wilmington, the sophomore had two hits and an RBI in both games and in the game two win against Baldwin Wallace recorded a career-high three hits.

Men’s Lacrosse, Junior Chandler Bankey

Bankey had a career week that started with him recording a hat trick against Heidelberg University. In the following game, the junior upped his performance against Wilmington College, scoring five goals and registering five assists

Women’s Lacrosse, Sophomore Olivia Hanulak

The Blue Streaks got back on the right foot against Heidelberg as Hanulak registered a goal and a career high four assists while also causing two turnovers defensively. The sophomore has tallied four goals and six assists on the season and is ranked third on the squad in caused turnovers.

Women’s Golf, Freshman Isabella Mineo

Mineo shined at the JCU Spring Invitational at Hudson Country Club in the team’s final tournament before OACs. The freshman finished 8th out of 25 golfers with an 86, which was also the highest finisher of any Blue Streak.