Nolan Adam’s hole in one highlights JCU Men’s Golf’s recent success

The John Carroll University Men’s Golf team has had not only a successful season thus far, but also a lucky season, as another Blue Streak earned a hole in one on Saturday, April 23.

At the Stonewater Golf Club in Highland Heights, Ohio, during the JCU Golf Alumni Invitational, Nolan Adams ‘23 hit a five iron 196 yards to earn an ace during the round.

“This is a huge milestone. A hole in one is something that anyone who plays golf can spend years trying to accomplish,” said Adams. “I have never had a hole in one before, so it felt incredible to get my first one, especially on a hole that is considered to be very long for a par 3.”

This milestone occurred at the first of three tournaments the Blue and Gold competed in from Saturday to Monday.

“The team did well this weekend,” said Adams. “Some athletes played very well, including Jack Wymard ‘23 and Johnny Roder ‘22 who led us to a victory on Sunday. Unfortunately, we were rained out on Monday, but the tournament was heading in the same direction as the one on Sunday, a victory led by Wymard and Roder.”

Adams is referring to their first place finish on Sunday, April 24 in the Rumble at Tuscarawas River Invitational at River Greens Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ohio.

After defeating Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders and the Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets, the Blue Streaks shot a combined total of 306.

Wymard tied for second with his final score of 74, while Roder earned a fourth place finish just one stroke above. Adams finished tied for seventh, with his ace.

The Legends Skins Game Invitational at their home course of Shaker Heights Country Club was rained out on Monday, April 25 with a severe thunderstorm as the Blue and Gold will now move forward with their final competition of the spring season: The OAC Championships.

“I am looking forward to the nervous feeling I’ll get before we tee off on the first day of OACs,” said Adams. “Every tournament in the season is important, but OACs give players a feeling no other tournament during the season can. The feeling of butterflies in my stomach before the first tee shot is what I look forward to. This tournament is what we spend all season preparing for.”

Traveling back to River Greens Golf Course, the Blue and Gold will face up against familiar opponents during this three day event starting on Friday, April 29.

“Being a part of this team for 3 years now has been everything I could have asked for,” said Adams. “This team is constantly looking out for each other and helping each person better themselves, regardless of whether their problem be on the golf course, in the classroom, or just life in general.”