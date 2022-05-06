Streaks of the Week: April 29-May 1

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Johnny Roder, Men’s Golf

Roder was a huge part of JCU’s first OAC Championship in 25 years and 19 stroke comeback as a team. The senior shot 290 combined in all four rounds including a 69 in the final round which was the best of any golfer in the field that day. With the win, the Blue Streaks received an automatic bid into the NCAA Championships at Mission Hill Golf Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Serena Paterno, So., Softball

Down by three in the seventh inning of game one against Otterbein, Paterno hit a three run homer to tie it up and force extra frames. It marked the first career dinger for the sophomore and she also had a career-best three hits in the contest.

Garrett Siegel, Sr., Baseball

Siegel pitched the final three innings of an extra-inning win over Hiram last Wednesday, and recorded a career-high six strikeouts. The senior also got his first win of his career and only allowed two hits and a run in the outing.

Meghan Weiner, Fr., Women’s Lacrosse

In a game that would determine who would get the No. 2 seed and a first round bye in the OAC Tournament, Weiner helped lead the Blue Streaks to a big win over Mount Union. The freshman aided the defensive attack by tallying three ground balls and three caused turnovers. Weiner leads the team with 22 caused turnovers while the team is on a six game winning streak.

Shauna Glavin, Sr., Women’s Track & Field

Glavin has put together a stellar last few meets for the Blue Streaks by setting PRs in the 3000m steeplechase, 800m and 5000m. At the Walsh University Invitational, the senior set a PR in the 5000m with a time of 18:25.25 and placed second. The finish tied for her best finish of her career in any track event.