Streaks of the Week: Sept. 23-25

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Football — Ben Grafton ‘24

Grafton was a huge reason the Blue Streaks avenged their loss to Heidelberg from last season and dominated defensively. The junior tallied career-highs with five tackles and two sacks as JCU gave up only 105 yards of total offense, the lowest mark they have surrendered since 2016.

Men’s Soccer — Patrick Koenig ‘24

In a crucial non conference match against No. 16 ranked Denison, Koenig delivered as he scored the lone goal for the Blue Streaks. The score marked the Bowling Green transfer’s first career goal at the collegiate level.

Women’s Soccer — Lauren Gumeny ‘23

Gumeny delivered in a 3-1 Senior Day win over Wooster, recording an assist on the match’s final goal scored in the 79th minute. The senior and four-year starter also tallied an assist the match before against Pitt-Greensburg, marking the first time in her career she had an assist in back-to-back matches.

Volleyball — Steph Conley ‘25

Conley made her presence known in a thrilling 3-2 victory against Allegheny as she registered a career-high 16 kills which also led the squad. The sophomore also had eight kills in the Blue Streaks’ first OAC match of the season against Marietta.

Men’s Golf — Zach Brinks ‘24

Despite Day 2 of the Mount Union Fall Invite being canceled due to heavy rain, Brinks delivered on day one as he shot a match-low 71 while helping the Blue Streaks to a first place finish. For his stellar performance, the junior was rewarded with OAC Golfer of the Week honors for the first time in his career.