Streaks of the Week: Oct. 14-16

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Football — Evan McVay ‘25

McVay needed only six carries to reach 111 yards against Marietta which included a 70-yard burst for a score on the first play of the second quarter on Sat., Oct. 7. The sophomore also added two catches for 17 yards, both of which were for touchdowns. McVay is now only 30 rushing yards away from reaching 1,000 in his young career.

Men’s Soccer — Nick Ruggiero ‘23

Ruggiero helped lead a strong Blue Streak attack where they have scored six goals in their last two matches. The senior scored a goal against Heidelberg and Marietta, marking the first time in his career where he has found the back of the net in back-to-back matches.

Women’s Soccer — Mackenzie Stease ‘23

After suffering a devastating ACL injury that kept her out of all of last season, Stease has rebounded nicely for JCU this season in net. The senior has only allowed three goals all season and leads the OAC with a 0.67 goals against average including a clean sheet against Marietta.

Volleyball — Jenn Follmer ‘24

Despite back-to-back losses, Follmer has played well as she recorded 13 kills in an epic five set match with Heidelberg and 10 kills against Case Western Reserve. This marked the first time the junior has back-to-back matches with 10 or more kills since her freshman year.

Women’s Golf — Isabella Mineo ‘25

Mineo led the way for the Blue Streaks at the John Carroll Fall Invitational held at Donald Ross-designed Manakiki. The sophomore recorded a 90 (+18) which tied her for eighth in a strong field that included Division II schools Ursuline and Malone.