Streaks of the Week Oct. 21-23

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Football — Nick Costanzo Gr.

Costanzo had a monster day against Capital University on Sat., Oct. 22, where he tied a career-high in tackles with nine and set career-bests with four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The graduate student helped lead a defense that tallied nine sacks as a unit which was tied for second most in a game in program history.

Football — Brennan Fugh ‘23

Fugh continued to add to his historic career by tallying eight catches for 176 yards and two scores, both of which came on his first two receptions of the game. The senior’s receiving yardage total was the sixth most ever recorded in a game in JCU history and helped vault him into the top five all-time in the category in just 25 career games played.

Men’s Soccer — Daniel Kalic ‘24

Kalic has been a major reason why the Blue Streaks have been able to record back to back shutouts after a tough conference loss to Ohio Northern back on Oct. 15. In addition to his stellar defensive prowess, the junior was able to find the back of the net for the first time in his career as he scored in the 84th minute to put the icing on the cake against Capital University.

Volleyball — Cassi Calamunci Gr.

Calamunci continues to serve as the Blue Streaks’ leader this season as they push for a spot in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament. The graduate student eclipsed 1,500 career kills earlier this season, and recorded a combined 27 in the team’s last two matches. She now has 309 kills on the season, which is the top in the OAC.

Volleyball — Steph Conley ‘25

Conley flashed confidence against Capital University as she recorded 10 kills and hit a career-best .435. This marked the sophomore’s third match this season where she recorded double digit kills and first in conference play.