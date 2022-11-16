Winter Sports Preview — Wrestling

The JCU Wrestling Team for the 2022-23 Season has high hopes of making history.

The John Carroll University Wrestling team is arguably one of the most successful athletic programs at the school. The team almost always sends multiple athletes to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships and continues to be a powerhouse of the Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Blue and Gold are ranked No. 4 in the nation based on the NWCA Preseason Coaches Poll as five wrestlers rank individually within the top 15 in the nation.

Continuing their powerhouse type ways, the Blue Streaks return all four of their 2022 NCAA qualifiers which includes two All-Americans: Andrew Perelka ‘23, Luke Reicosky ‘23, Patrick McGraw ‘23 and Daniel Devera ‘25.

Perelka finished last season with a 31-5 record as he competed in the 133 pound weight class and was the runner-up last season at the NCAA Championships. He is ranked second in the nation in his weight class.

Finishing in seventh place at the NCAA Championships last season, Reicosky is ranked fourth in the nation to start the 2022-23 campaign in the 157 pound weight class. He ended last season with a 29-8 record.

McGraw begins the season ranked seventh in the nation at 165 pounds as he was named First-Team All-OAC last season and was the sole regional champion for John Carroll last year.

Having a breakout freshman season last year, Devera ended with a 28-5 record and qualified for the NCAA Championships. He comes into this season ranked sixth in the nation.

With so many of the other Blue Streak wrestlers also having a giant impact on the team, John Carroll will be a tough team to beat as they also earn a second place ranking in the OAC.

The Blue and Gold have already started the season off strong as they competed in two non-conference matches against Lake Erie College and at the Trine Invitational over the past two weeks.

Hosting the University of Mount Union for their first official meet of the season, the Blue and Gold defeated the Purple Raiders by a final score of 31-15 on Tues., Nov. 15.

With this win, the Blue Streaks get off to a hot start and will look to continue building this fire going forward into the Olivet Duals on Sat., Nov. 19 in Olivet, MI.