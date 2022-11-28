AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America

Wikimedia Commons

A WJCU 88.7 Heights Now broadcast delves into a new report on Cleveland’s recent poverty statistics.

Laken Kincaid, Managing Editor
Nov 28, 2022

In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here.