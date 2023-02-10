Super Bowl picks with The Carroll News Sports Staff

The most highly anticipated game of the National Football League season is almost upon us as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII on Sun., Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Even if your team did not make it to the championship game, most people will choose a side to root for on Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of this tradition, The Carroll News Sports Staff selected who they believe will take home the Lombardi Trophy this year.

Dylan Feltovich’s Prediction: Eagles, 24-21

“I’m going to take a stab and say the Eagles are going to win. I think Mahomes is by far the best quarterback in the league but he is still going to face a real test in the Eagles defense. He hasn’t faced a dominant pass rush in the playoffs in my opinion. I think this is the best o-line that the Chiefs defense will face so far. I think if the Eagles limit Chris Jones they will prevail.”

Michael Gallipoli’s Prediction: Eagles, 34-31

“It pains me to pick against Patrick Mahomes but I see the Eagles defense being too much for the Chiefs this year. The off season pick up of C.J. Gardner Johnson paired with Avonte Maddox is the scariest secondary in football which will be sure to test Mahomes. The Kansas City defense is no joke either, but with injuries to L’Jarius Sneed and Willie Gay, I think the Chiefs luck has run out this year. Even so, having Patrick Mahomes leaves the door open for anything.”

Owen Gerba’s Prediction: Eagles, 32-28

“Both teams are playing great football coming down the stretch, but the Eagles offense is extremely explosive. They played a great game against a tough 49ers defense in the NFC Championship to get the win. I think the Eagles will pull it off in the Super Bowl this weekend.”

Leah Harrigan’s Prediction: Eagles, 27-24

“As a devout Buffalo Bills fan, I am cautiously writing in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII by a score of 27-24 . But, in reality, I actually do think the Eagles have the competitive edge this coming weekend. Jalen Hurts showed significant improvement from last season. Even though Patrick Mahomes runs a high powered offense for Kansas City, the Eagles’ defensive lineup includes juggernauts like Darius Slay Jr. and veteran Ndamukong Suh that will make it difficult for Mahomes to locate his consistent receivers. Kansas City will remain a true competitor for this year and seasons in the future, but I think the Eagles can emerge victorious if they continue to capitalize on fundamental talents and skills.”

Cameron Klauke’s Prediction: Eagles, 33-23

“Both teams are coming off impressive regular seasons where they each finished as the No. 1 seed in their respective playoff conferences. The Kansas City Chiefs are no stranger to big games due to their unstoppable connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. It is expected this quarterback-tight end combo will continue their domination into the Super Bowl. The downfall of the Kansas City Chiefs could be their defense. Their defensive resume is far less impressive than their offensive with the team having a bottom 10 defense in the NFL. In a league where offensive firepower is so common, it puts extra emphasis on a strong defensive presence.

On the other hand, the red hot Philadelphia Eagles and their top five defense will attempt to shut down the creative play calling of Andy Reid. Philadelphia’s quarterback, Hurts has finally found his footing in the NFL, thanks to star wide receiver A.J Brown. The anchor of the Philadelphia Eagles is their offensive line, which is led by center Jason Kelce. Entering the game, the Eagles have the best offensive front in the league which is a massive advantage for their run game. I’d expect the rushing core of Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott to expose the Chief’s weak defensive presence, providing Philadelphia its second Super Bowl win in the last few years.”

Ashley McCall’s Prediction: Eagles, 38-24

“Being a Washington Commanders fan it’s hard to say this, but I think the Eagles will win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes struggled against the Buffalo Bills in terms of his ankle injury and even though he has two weeks to recover, it is definitely going to be a weak spot for the Chiefs. The Eagles have a fantastic roster this year and have a pass rush like no other team this season. They are going to force Mahomes out of the pocket which is going to be detrimental for Kansas City due to his injury. Jalen Hurts is going to win the Super Bowl for Philly and take home the Lombardi Trophy for the second time since the victory over the Patriots in 2017. “

Richard Porrello’s Prediction: Eagles

“The Eagles have the top rushing offense in the NFL and the Chiefs will struggle to stop them, especially in the red zone. Although the Eagles’ elite secondary won’t be able to completely stop Mahomes and the number one passing offense, they will be able to contain them just enough to edge out the win.”

Paul Raglow-DeFranco’s Prediction: Chiefs, 31-20

“After trading away star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason, many expected the Kansas City Chiefs to begin a rebuilding year. Instead, thanks to an MVP caliber season by their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will be heading back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Despite being fourth in the NFL in the regular season snaps played on offense, defense and special teams by rookies, the Chiefs still managed to go on an incredible 14-3 on the year. The Chiefs will be a powerhouse for years to come and I have no reason to believe that the young talent won’t show up on the sport’s biggest stage. Patrick Mahomes will solidify the best season of his young career with the Super Bowl MVP as the Chiefs take down the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Garrett Siegel’s Prediction: Eagles, 31-21

“The Eagles have the advantage in every position in the trenches outside of Chris Jones. I see this as going similarly to the Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl where Mahomes is desperately running around for 60 minutes. Travis Kelce and the check down game will help them move the ball in the middle quarters, but it won’t be enough. The Eagles are likely going to be able to run the ball at will if they execute, which they have all season long. Miles Sanders for MVP with two touchdowns and over 50 receiving yards. Eagles seemingly have control of the whole game and own time of possession to win by 10 withstanding a late push and an onside kick recovery to kneel it out.”

Noah Tylutki’s Prediction: Chiefs, 34-24

“The Chiefs’ potent offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce combined with its underrated defense that finished second in the NFL with 55 sacks will ruffle Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ feathers and win their second Lombardi trophy in four years.”