JCU Tennis will look to bounce back after Division II competition last weekend

To start off a fresh new season, the John Carroll’s Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams decided to challenge themselves by competing against Division II Walsh University in Canton, Ohio on Sat., Feb. 4.

Women’s Tennis

Although the Blue Streaks did not come out victorious, losing the match 7-0, they learned valuable lessons that will make them playoff ready come April.

Felicity Kolb ‘26 made her John Carroll tennis debut, playing No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles. The Illinois native fought hard alongside Mia Zivkovic ‘24 but ultimately ended up losing 6-1.

Kolb’s singles match was nothing short of impressive, as the freshman stole two games in the first set and three games in the second set. Kolb’s efforts were not enough as she dropped her singles match 6-3, 6-2.

Graduate transfer student Kaylyn Gimbel took the court for her first time for the Blue and Gold on Saturday. The Findley transfer was set at No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles. Gimbel teamed up with Caroline Chandler ‘25 to give Walsh their closest doubles match which ended in a 6-2 loss.

Men’s Tennis

The John Carroll Men’s Tennis team also took on Walsh with a similar result, losing 7-0 against the strong Division II squad.

The highlight of the day was Anthony Markello ‘26 who made quite the impressive debut, almost securing the upset at the No. 2 singles spot. The New York native lost the set 6-3, 6-4 against a tough opponent.

Facing tough competition at the beginning of a new season is never easy, but the Blue Streaks will look to fight back as they take on the College of Wooster on Sat., Feb. 11. The Men’s team will not compete this weekend, only the Women’s team will be traveling.