Remaining undefeated in OAC, JCU Women’s Tennis, will continue conference tirade

Mia Zivkovic had a fantastic weekend as she earned victories in both her No. 1 singles and doubles matches.

The John Carroll University Women’s Tennis team remains undefeated in the Ohio Athletic Conference competition following their 9-0 sweep against Muskingum University on Sun., March 26.

“I think our team played well all around and I am proud of our performance,” said Mia Zivkovic ‘24. “Our focus and determination in every point helped us pull through with a 9-0 win.”

Zivkovic continued to improve on her already successful season as she won in both the No. 1 singles and doubles positions against the Muskies. Felicity Kolb ‘26 joined Zivkovic in the No. 1 doubles match as they defeated their opponents 8-0.

“I think the key to my success is hard work in the preseason,” explained Zivkovic. “I think being well-prepared for my matches helped me reach my best level of tennis during the season. Playing a tough schedule in the beginning of the season, including spring break, helped me and the team prepare for our OAC competition.”

Her teammates also played extremely well as Kaylyn Gimbel (graduate student) and Caroline Chandler ‘25 won in the No. 2 doubles match by a score of 8-4 and seniors Jaclyn Voss and Anna Vitale took the No. 3 doubles match by a score of 8-2.

These four Blue Streaks also earned individual victories in their singles matches against Muskingum.

“I think our team is developing very well throughout the season,” said Zivkovic. “On the court, we are becoming more consistent and working on individual areas of improvement. Off the court, we are all becoming closer friends and spending more time together, which helps improve our team culture. I think every individual has areas that they need to improve on personally and our coaches are doing a great job of addressing those areas in practice.”

John Carroll competed against Oberlin College on Tues., March 28 as they drop to 2-8 on the season with a 3-6 loss.

The Blue and Gold will be back on the court on Sat., April 1 as they head to Columbus, OH for another OAC match up against Capital University.

“I am very proud of our team performance and improvement this year, and I appreciate all our coaches have done to help us create a good team culture,” finished Zivkovic. “I am excited to see what the rest of the season brings and I will miss this team next year.”