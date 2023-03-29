Unpredictable weather could not stop victory from JCU Men’s Lacrosse

The Blue Streaks remained strong on defense as they held the Quakers to just two goals.

Unpredictable weather didn’t stop the Blue Streaks this past weekend. In fact, nothing could stop John Carroll Men’s Lacrosse on the field.

The Blue and Gold made an early impact on the Ohio Athletic Conference, earning a commanding victory over Wilmington on Sat., Mar. 25.

The Blue Streaks soared to triumph, outscoring the Quakers by a score of 26-2. For John Carroll, the offensive push began early.

In the first quarter, the Blue and Gold were able to find the back of the net ten separate times, several athletes tallying their first goals of the 2023 season.

Morgan Morrell ‘23, Matt Berdysiak ‘23, Cam Cecere ‘23, Colin Morrissey ‘26, Zachary Bielozer ‘24 and Ian Venard ‘23 were among the crew of Blue Streaks to add to a significant John Carroll lead early in the game.

Significant chemistry was obvious for John Carroll, with dominant performances as soon as the first whistle sounded. A weather delay would force the Blue Streaks to place a pause on the serious amounts of momentum that were displayed early on.

In the second quarter, before and after the delay, Berdysiak found the net again, scoring his second goal of the afternoon. The senior attack would finish the day with six goals, good for 14 on the season.

Additionally, Josh Lombardo ‘26 tapped in halfway through the second, tallying his seventh goal of the 2023 campaign.

At the half, the score stood at 16-2 with a pair of Blue Streaks earning hat tricks before the second portion of play commenced. Berdysiak and Morrell were the two players to surpass the three-goal threshold, but it didn’t stop there.

The remainder of the game played out in a manner similar to the first half of play, with a dynamic group of Blue and Gold athletes making an impact toward an impressive victory.

For many, this matchup served as a moment for John Carroll to exercise the depth of their roster, testing out novel combinations or players.