JCU Men’s Golf takes third against conference opponents in OAC Spring Preview

Grant Lumley tees off at Shaker Heights in a tournament held in the fall of this school year.

After their first tournament of the spring season was canceled due to typical spring weather, the John Carroll University Men’s Golf team was able to take on regular conference competition at the Ohio Athletic Conference Spring Preview on Sun., March 26 at the River Greens Golf Club in West Lafayette, OH.

The Blue and Gold submitted two teams into the tournament as they took third and ninth place.

Leading the charge for the Blue Streaks was the team of Grant Lumley ‘24, Jacob Hazen ‘24, Jack Wymard ‘23, Zach Brinks ‘24 and Nolan Adams ‘24 who fell behind only Capital University and Otterbein University with their team score of 303.

Lumley, Hazen and Wymard all tied for eleventh place overall as they each recorded a score of 75. Brink and Adams shot 78 and 79 respectively.

Shooting 317 and taking ninth place was the John Carroll team of Andrew Schwartz ‘26, Jack Gerborg ‘26, Anthony Nuzzo ‘24, Anthony Krakowiak ‘25 and John Dever ‘23.

Schwartz and Gerborg each shot 78 to lead the way for this second group.

“I got off to a slow start on the front nine, but I was very happy to see where my game was after playing well on the back nine,” explained Lumley. “I believe that all of us need to sharpen our short game and, once that happens, it will be exciting to see how far we can go.”

The Blue and Gold will be back in action on Sun., Apr. 2 at Pine Hills Golf Club as they compete in the Baldwin Wallace Spring Invitational.

“We felt that we did not play our best this weekend, but we are all eager to see what the season brings,” finished Lumley. “We all know that we can shoot low scores, so we will continue to practice and get the rust off before the OAC Championship.”