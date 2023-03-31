Oscars 2023 red carpet

The Oscars have come and gone and with them some beautiful red carpet looks. While the majority of the fits remain bland and ugly, in true 2023 fashion, there were flashes of light in the dark. Here is a rundown of a few of my personal favorites.

Michelle Yeoh stunned in Dior Haute Couture. I would have loved to see this ethereal look on the traditional red carpet, but sad beige carpet aside, this dress was angelic. Dainty white feathers adorned this flowing gown all the way down to its elegant train. Yeoh floated across the carpet and up the stage to accept her first Oscar for Best Actress in “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.” Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress category.

I still don’t know who Molly Sims is but she consistently makes my best dressed lists and this year was no exception. She dazzled in an emerald Georges Chakra Couture. Feathers must have been having their moment at the Oscars because they were featured on this opulent gown as well. Accented by gorgeous matching earrings and a ring, Sims truly looked like royalty.

Cara Delevigne clearly got the memo about the carpet because she brought the red in Elie Saab, BVLGARI jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Delevigne’s dress was everything a great Oscars’ look should have: drama, jewels and a pop of leg. Sobriety looked great on the star as she walked the carpet like it was her very own runway. Hopefully herlook will be enough to remind the Oscar planning committee that red is the only way to go.

Kerry Condon looked flawless in a daffodil yellow Atelier Versace. Her blonde hair and red lip complemented the springy dress perfectly. Condon was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The actress looked like the golden award came to life in this beautiful dress.

In my eyes, the best dressed goes to Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren and Fred Leighton jewelry. Malala attended the events as an executive producer on “Stranger at the Gate,” which was nominated for Best Short Documentary Film. Malala literally sparkled in her glamorous gown. The Nobel Peace Prize Winner brushed off the awkward questions of the host and looked like a dream the whole time.