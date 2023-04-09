AUDIO: Drag show protests emerge across Ohio amidst national turmoil

National and statewide pushes for bills against drag shows and drag performers spawn varied responses from both sides of the political spectrum.

Laken Kincaid and Patrick Kane
Apr 9, 2023

Two specific events featuring drag artists were targeted by far right groups in late March and early April. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here.