JCU Women’s Golf finishes season in sixth place at OAC Championship

The team poses at River Greens Golf Course where the OAC Championship was held this year.

The John Carroll Women’s Golf team ended their season on Sun., April 23 at the River Greens Golf Course in West Lafayette, OH with a sixth place finish at the Ohio Athletic Conference Championship tournament.

This three day event gave the Blue and Gold the chance to showcase their improvements as they competed against typical OAC opponents.

After day 1, the Blue Streaks held on to a fifth place spot on the leaderboard with Amanda Pancake ‘25, Colleen Vredenburg ‘25, Isabella Mineo ‘25, Jennifer Crowley ‘25 and Anna Schramko ‘24 competing for John Carroll.

Mineo recorded the team low that day with a score of 88 with Vredenburg following closely behind with a 89. Pancake and Schramko were just one stroke apart from each other going 93 and 94, respectively.

The teams played 27 holes on day one with another 27 recorded on day two. The last nine holes from day one and the first nine holes from day two were combined while the final 18 of day two were tallied separately.

The Blue and Gold dropped down to sixth place following the second day of competition.

Pancake, Mineo and Vredenburg followed one stroke behind each other as they shot 274, 275 and 276 respectively. Crowley shot a 286 after day two while Schramko recorded a 290 combined score.

Going into the final day of the OAC Championship, only 18 more holes stood in the way of the end of the season.

The Blue Streaks could not improve their team placement and ended the tournament with a sixth place finish. Pancake’s final score earned her a 16th place tie, while Vredenburg took 21st place. Mineo, Crowley and Schramko each shot a 101 on the final round as they finished with combined scores of 376, 387 and 391 respectively.

“I’m really proud of the way the team handled 72 holes in 3 days at the OAC Championships,” said Schramko. “Even though it was not the outcome we wanted, the future is very bright for our young squad. With a couple of years of experience on our side, these next couple of seasons should be very exciting!”

John Carroll will be returning all golfers next fall season as there are no seniors on the team. The experience from the spring season will hopefully translate into success next year for the Blue Streaks as they remain positive for their future.