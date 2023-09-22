A recap of the John Carroll student government meeting: Sept. 19

During the student government general senate meeting held on Sept. 19, guest speakers from the JCU Facility and Auxiliary Services, Jeremiah Swetel and Eric Smith, discussed the most highly anticipated, prevalent topic on-campus: construction. Their purpose at the meeting was to present their vision regarding renovations to the Inn Between.

According to Swetel and Smith’s presentation, the Inn Between will be divided into four main areas: food service and a convenience store (c-store), dining, lounge and activity. In the Inn Between, ordering will be done through self-kiosks. Students will be able to grab their order in a temperature-controlled locker once it’s ready.

While the four areas are still under consideration, the activity area will allow natural light. Possible activities thrown out during the meeting included ping pong, foosball, pool table, darts and/or video games.

Architects Ben Rantilla and Linda Healy, who are working on the off-campus apartments around Fairmount Circle, provided graphics and blueprints featuring the off-campus living. The apartments will contain a muted interior design with creams, whites and beiges. Healy commented that this color palette will help residents “make it [their] own.” Furthermore, the apartments may contain materials such as porcelain in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms and vinyl flooring in living rooms.

The renovations to both the Inn Between and the apartment complexes are planned to be executed in summer of 2024 and completed in Aug. 2024, in time for the following fall semester.

In addition to construction, other highlights from the meeting are as follows:

Chairman of Academic Affairs Committee Ryan Moore 26’ introduced a discussion regarding American Sign Language (ASL) courses and neurodivergent awareness.

President Jacob Kozlowski ‘24 followed up from his discussion about expanding parking for students on the weekends; updates will be announced at a later meeting.

University leadership has accepted feedback about banners in the atrium in reference to the Sept. 12 senate resolution

Public student government meetings are held weekly on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. For suggestions or comments to the information aforementioned, please contact [email protected] or President Jacob Kozlowski [email protected].