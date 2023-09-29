The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
A recap of the John Carroll student government meeting: Sept. 26

Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Sep 29, 2023
Alissa Van Dress
The overhead student government sign is hard to miss while on a walk to the Schott Dining Hall.

On Sept. 26, the John Carroll student government discussed relevant topics to reinforce John Carroll’s mission and policies. The focal point of this meeting covered topics such as cultural sensitivity and LGBTQ+ support following the recent policies released by religious institutions.

The legislation passed during this meeting are detailed below:

The University Committee on Educational Policies (UCEP) and University Committee on the Student Learning Experience (UCSLE) recommends to mandate cultural sensitivity training to all national and international trips.

In this recommendation, the student government establishes the importance of cultural sensitivity training to students who study abroad or travel on any national or international trip with John Carroll. This training would encompass topics such as cultural differences, stereotypes, microaggressions, communication across cultures, privilege, context of area visiting, and respecting diverse perspectives. A slew of senators including, Aliyah Shammata ‘24, Veronica Mekhel ‘25, Lauren Hoffman ‘25, Morgan Anderson ‘25 and Tyler Capron ‘25, Ryan Moore ‘26, Sahana Abbennagari ’26, Magdalena Rumelfanger ’26 sponsored this recommendation.

Support for the LGBTQ+ members of John Carroll University community in response to recent decisions made by local religious institutions to enforce the university’s mission of cura personalis and non-discrimination policies.

Recognizing the recent policies released by the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, this recommendation protects the rights of John Carroll students, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression and reaffirms John Carroll’s promise to equal opportunity and non-discrimination policies. The legislation was sponsored by Gia Hamed, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and senators Aliyah Shamatta, ‘24 Morgan Anderson ‘25, Ryan Moore ‘26, and Sahana Abbennagari ‘26.

It is the John Carroll student government’s mission to represent the voices of the student body. Public meetings are hosted every Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the student government lounge across from Schott Dining Hall. For more information, please contact [email protected].
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News
