What can we learn from the WGA strikes?

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

What can we learn from the WGA strikes?

Olivia Buckel, The Carroll News
Oct 5, 2023
Olivia+Buckel+shares+opinions+on+what+outsiders+can+learn+from+the+WGA+strikes.+
Wikimedia Commons
Olivia Buckel shares opinions on what outsiders can learn from the WGA strikes.

As of Sept. 28, 2023, the Writers Guild of America has lifted the strike order. The writers’ strike is officially over and, after 148 days of striking, it is about time. 

During the strike, it was easy to brush off its significance, claiming that it really has nothing to do with the general population and we just have to wait a while for our favorite shows and movies to come back. However, looking at the strike this way is extremely counterproductive and extremely incorrect. There is something we can all learn from the writers’ strike, especially young people entering the workforce. 

To begin, the strike proves to the public that the creation of creative works has value and thus also deserves fair compensation. Once again, it is easy to brush off creative or artistic fields, claiming that they are unnecessary to society. Sure, one does not necessarily need to watch a TV show to survive; however, one can watch a TV show to destress, fall into a different world or become close to those around them. This has value and it should be treated as such. The strikers coming to a deal with those they were striking against only further proves this, because if we as a culture did not value writers in some shape or form, the strike would still be going on. This is especially inspirational to those who want to go into more creative fields. 

The writers strike shows us all that change is possible through solidarity and strength in numbers. When any person wants to make a change, they must take the leap and make it happen, but this can be frightening to do alone. This makes the likelihood of that change actually happening smaller. However, if that person has just one other person in their corner cheering them on, the likelihood of speaking out increases – this is exactly what happened with the writers’ strike. 

Writers, actors, business owners, CEOs, artists, politicians and so many more proclaimed their solidarity with the strike, and even joined them out on the streets. Several of these people have achieved notoriety, like Pete Davidson, Larry David, Mark Hamill, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” and many more. It was through this solidarity and advocacy that change was made and this is an inspiration to everyone that the world itself can be changed, as long as you have a solid support group. 

One of the final lessons we can take away – and arguably the most important – is that people are more important than A.I.. This was one of the more complicated aspects of the strike because of how unknown A.I. and similar technologies are, as well as the ways in which this technology will affect creative outlets going forward being unpredictable as well. 

Writer Christopher Rim said it best in his essay “3 Lessons College Film and TV Students Can Learn from the Writers’ Strike.” He writes, “Aspiring filmmakers and dramatic writers must be aware of the impact digital platforms, streaming services and engaging technologies have on the industry. Acquiring such knowledge will allow students to explore new avenues and…collaborate with creators in different mediums.” This is a brilliant way to look at A.I. because it does not make it something to be feared. Instead, it frames it as something to join forces with. 

However, what the writers’ strike has made apparent is that people in any job, but especially in creative fields, will not stand for being replaced by AI. The unfortunate truth of this is that, at the end of the day, companies are out for a profit, and if that means replacing people with AI, the strike proves that they will not hesitate to do so. It is important that we as a population take away the lesson from these strikes that AI is a threat to our way of life, and that even though people are more important than this technology, we must stand and make that fact known.

While these strikes were painful and seemingly endless, especially for those who were already struggling financially, the goal has been achieved. The writers of SAG-AFTRA feel that, as of now, they have their needs met and the Writers Guild of America has voted unanimously to send the writers back to work. 

While this is a victory, it is important to remember that this victory is not the end. This strike has shown us all valuable lessons that we cannot take at face value. As the country and world at large continues to change and evolve, this strike needs to serve as our reminder to not only take treatment of workers seriously, but treatment towards ourselves seriously. It has been proven over these past four months that, through blood, sweat and tears, our voices will be heard, and it is important that we as a country remember that. 
Leave a Comment

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *