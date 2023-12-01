The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
WJCU hosts charity-based Blizzard Bash for the first time since 2019

Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Dec 1, 2023
Zachary Sinutko
After four years, WJCU 88.7 FM’s Blizzard Bash is back on for 2023!

After a four-year hiatus, WJCU 88.7 FM will host Blizzard Bash on Fri., Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m. Blizzard Bash doubles as a concert and charity event that partners with local organizations tackling sensitive issues including hunger and poverty in greater Cleveland.

Zachary Sinutko ‘24, Director of Events at WJCU, describes the extent of Blizzard Bash’s impact thus far. Partnering with Cuyahoga County’s largest emergency food shelter provider, Hunger Network, Sinutko explains that, despite the break, Blizzard Bash 2023 is raring to lend a helping hand.

“I can’t believe that we have already raised enough money to provide about 6,000 meals to the greater Cleveland area,” Sinutko told The Carroll News. “Our initial goal was 5,000 so to hit that before factoring in ticket sales or day of donations is a huge testament to the generosity of our surrounding community. We have raised over $1,600 so far. In previous years, we would be happy to hit $1,000 by the end of the night so to hit that before opening doors is dope!”

DJ’d by Sinutko, also known by his alias “DJ Z13,” and WJCU’s Matt Hribar, John Carroll community members can gather at the Beachland Tavern in Cleveland, OH to rally for a great cause. Special guests include Cleveland natives Guy Snowdon & The Citizen, the Marcus Smith Band and Apostle Jones’ Mikey Silas.

WJCU’s own radio shows, “NEO Rocks” and “808s & Mixtapes,” have proudly sponsored the charity event. Sinutko, along with John Carroll University students Emily Davala ‘24, Collin Kennedy ‘24, Terron Lee ‘24, Daunte Horton ‘24, Hamoud ‘Moody’ Quaton ‘25, Danielle Turi ‘24 and Jayden ‘Jay’ Beddingfield ‘25 host “808s & Mixtapes” every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on WJCU 88.7 FM.

As for “NEO Rocks,” the radio broadcast is run every Sunday and Monday night on WJCU 88.7 FM by Cleveland’s own Jason Patrick Meyers and Eric Simna. Without the support of these individuals, Blizzard Bash 2023 would never reach the level that it has climbed and hopes to surpass at the event.

“The only thing bigger than the Northeast Ohio music scene is the heart of the Northeast Ohio music scene,” Meyers told The Carroll News. “Between Mikey Silas and Friends, Marcus Smith and Guy Snowdon & The Citizens donating their performances, to the listeners of NEORocks and WJCU donating their dollars, Blizzard Bash will once again connect us all through music to help feed our brothers, sisters and neighbors in need.”

All proceeds of the event will go directly to the Hunger Network. Every $25 donated to Blizzard Bash 2023 equates to approximately 100 meals provided to those in need.
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News
