WJCU hosts charity-based Blizzard Bash for the first time since 2019

After a four-year hiatus, WJCU 88.7 FM will host Blizzard Bash on Fri., Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m. Blizzard Bash doubles as a concert and charity event that partners with local organizations tackling sensitive issues including hunger and poverty in greater Cleveland.

Zachary Sinutko ‘24, Director of Events at WJCU, describes the extent of Blizzard Bash’s impact thus far. Partnering with Cuyahoga County’s largest emergency food shelter provider, Hunger Network, Sinutko explains that, despite the break, Blizzard Bash 2023 is raring to lend a helping hand.

“I can’t believe that we have already raised enough money to provide about 6,000 meals to the greater Cleveland area,” Sinutko told The Carroll News. “Our initial goal was 5,000 so to hit that before factoring in ticket sales or day of donations is a huge testament to the generosity of our surrounding community. We have raised over $1,600 so far. In previous years, we would be happy to hit $1,000 by the end of the night so to hit that before opening doors is dope!”

DJ’d by Sinutko, also known by his alias “DJ Z13,” and WJCU’s Matt Hribar, John Carroll community members can gather at the Beachland Tavern in Cleveland, OH to rally for a great cause. Special guests include Cleveland natives Guy Snowdon & The Citizen, the Marcus Smith Band and Apostle Jones’ Mikey Silas.

WJCU’s own radio shows, “NEO Rocks” and “808s & Mixtapes,” have proudly sponsored the charity event. Sinutko, along with John Carroll University students Emily Davala ‘24, Collin Kennedy ‘24, Terron Lee ‘24, Daunte Horton ‘24, Hamoud ‘Moody’ Quaton ‘25, Danielle Turi ‘24 and Jayden ‘Jay’ Beddingfield ‘25 host “808s & Mixtapes” every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on WJCU 88.7 FM.

As for “NEO Rocks,” the radio broadcast is run every Sunday and Monday night on WJCU 88.7 FM by Cleveland’s own Jason Patrick Meyers and Eric Simna. Without the support of these individuals, Blizzard Bash 2023 would never reach the level that it has climbed and hopes to surpass at the event.

“The only thing bigger than the Northeast Ohio music scene is the heart of the Northeast Ohio music scene,” Meyers told The Carroll News. “Between Mikey Silas and Friends, Marcus Smith and Guy Snowdon & The Citizens donating their performances, to the listeners of NEORocks and WJCU donating their dollars, Blizzard Bash will once again connect us all through music to help feed our brothers, sisters and neighbors in need.”

All proceeds of the event will go directly to the Hunger Network. Every $25 donated to Blizzard Bash 2023 equates to approximately 100 meals provided to those in need.