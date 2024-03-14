The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Records broken during the 2024 awards season so far

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Mar 14, 2024
Many+records+were+broken+throughout+the+2024+awards+season+following+a+successful+year+in+Hollywood.+
Omar Chatriwala
Many records were broken throughout the 2024 awards season following a successful year in Hollywood.

This awards season has not been without its controversies and scandals, however, many records have been broken by famous actors, musicians, films and series within their respective categories. Here is a look at the noteworthy records broken in the 2024 awards season thus far: 

Golden Globes (Jan. 7)

  1. “Barbie” – Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement honoree

The movie was the first in the history of the Golden Globes to be recognized as the Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement honoree after making $1.44 billion in sales worldwide. This showcased how successful the movie was after being released in the summer of 2023.

     2.  Ludwig Göransson – Best Original Score

Göransson wrote the score for the hit movie, “Oppenheimer,” and is the first Swedish composer to win in this category. He was last nominated for this category after composing “Black Panther” and “Tenet.”

Critics Choice Awards (Jan. 14)

  1. “Barbie” – Most Nominations

“Barbie” was nominated for 18 categories total, breaking the record due to its extreme popularity while heading into the awards. However, the blockbuster ended up only winning six of the categories it was nominated for. 

Emmys (Jan. 15)

  1. At the Emmys, the number of people of color who were awarded across the major categories broke the TV Academy’s previous records. Actors and actresses of note were Ayo Edebiri for her role in “The Bear” and Quinta Brunson for her writing in “Abbott Elementary.” Edebiri was the third Black woman to win in the category as Supporting Comedy Actress and Brunson was the second Black woman to win for comedy writing since 1981. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong were the first Korean actor and Asian actress, respectively, to take home Emmys for their work on “Beef.”

     2.  Lowest Viewership

Due to rescheduling issues during the SAG-AFTRA strikes and competing awards shows, the Emmys had record-low viewership at only 4.3 million viewers. In 2022, the Emmys garnered a much larger viewership of around 5.9 million viewers.

Grammys (Feb. 4)

  1. Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” – Album of the Year

This is the fourth time Swift has won Album of the Year, which is more than any other artist has accomplished in this major category. The female singing sensation beat iconic musicians such as Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, after they each received the award only three times. 

Screen Actors Guild (Feb. 24)

  1. Colman Domingo – Nomination for Male Actor in a Leading Role in “Rustin”

Domingo is the first Black member of the LGBTQ+ community that has been nominated for his work in an individual film. Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) beat out Domingo for Male Actor in a Leading Role SAG Award. 

     2.  Lily Gladstone – Nomination for Best Actress in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Gladstone is the first indigenous nominee in any solo film category, in this case Best Actress, for her work on the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Gladstone took home the award commending her performance in the popular film.

      3.  “The Crown” – Best Drama Ensemble

This multi-season show about the late Princess Diana is the first of its kind to receive ensemble nominations for each season of its run. The series will conclude with its sixth season that releases on Dec. 14, 2024. 

Oscars (March 10)

  1. Billie Eilish and Finneas – Best Original Song

The brother-sister duo broke the record for youngest (Eilish) and second youngest (Finneas) two-time Oscar winners across any category. The two won the award for their song, “What Was I Made For?” that was showcased in the film “Barbie.”

     2.  Cillian Murphy – Best Actor 

Murphy will go down in history as the first Irish actor to win in this distinguished category for his work as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the famous film “Oppenheimer.” The cast and crew took home seven Oscars in total. 

     3.  Justine Triet – Best Original Screenplay

Triet is the first French woman to ever win in this category for her work on “Anatomy of a Fall.” She shared her award with Arthur Harari, her writing partner. 

     4.  “The Zone of Interest” – Best International Feature

Director Jonathan Glazer accepted this award, marking the first ever U.K. production to win in this category. 

After this extremely successful awards show this far, some might wonder how the industry will ever top this record-breaking awards season in 2024. However, it isn’t over yet, with the upcoming Tony Awards ceremony on June 16, 2024. 
About the Contributor
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].

