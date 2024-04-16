[PODCAST] BTQ #7: How service connects us to our communities, with John Jackson and Isidora Djukic

Join host Tate Farinacci as he delves into the enriching world of service with guests John Jackson and Isidora Djukic. John is currently serving as the Assistant Director of the Center for Service-Learning and Social Action at John Carroll University and specializes in building community partnerships. Isidora is a dedicated junior at JCU who has worked with CSSA as an intern and on the student leadership team. Both share their personal stories and insights on the transformative power of serving others.

From discussing their passions outside of work and the classroom to sharing impactful service experiences, John and Isidora offer invaluable advice for college students looking to make a difference in their communities. They shed light on the essence of service, why it’s crucial for students, and offer practical tips for getting involved. Join us as we debunk misconceptions about service learning, explore ways to measure its effectiveness, and gain inspiration from the dedication of our guests. Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or considering dipping your toes into service for the first time, this episode offers a wealth of knowledge and inspiration.