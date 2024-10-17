The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Categories:

“The Wild Robot” is the most beautiful movie of 2024

Brian Keim, Campus Editor
Oct 17, 2024
Grace Sherban
Brian Keim poses with ticket stub he printed out from the web for “The Wild Robot.”

Based on the book series by Peter Brown, Dreamworks Animation’s latest film “The Wild Robot” presents audiences with a vibrant wilderness setting, inhabited by creatures from beavers to geese to even a large robot determined to help everyone in her path. Though this juxtaposition makes for great comedy, it is also a uniquely beautiful story of love and family.

The film tells the story of automaton Rozzum-7134 (also called “Roz”) who crashes onto an unknown island with no knowledge of where she is or how she got there. The only thing she knows is the prime directive in her programming: to help people.

Although there are no humans around, she tries her best to learn the culture of the local animals. After the difficult process of acclimating to her surroundings, Roz takes on the task of raising the orphaned gosling Brightbill and ensuring he will be able to migrate with the rest of the geese once winter comes.

What ensues is a truly emotionally powerful narrative. Though interspersed with plenty of gags that one might expect from a modern child-friendly movie, the core story throughout the film centers on Roz’s growing relationship with Brightbill and the other animals on the island.

Her quest to raise him is not without its difficulties, but none of the developments feel cliché or unnatural. They all stem from real believable places within all of the characters given their motivations and situations. Even a somewhat predictable level of distrust that Brightbill gains after learning a dark truth about Roz feels like an earned emotional beat that carries the story forward rather than holding things back like it would in a lesser narrative.

As the film progresses, many genuinely touching moments make “The Wild Robot” one of the most heart-wrenching movies to come out of Dreamworks. Through the tackling of themes such as family, abandonment, community and individuality, both the highs and lows of the emotion will  deeply resonate with viewers. The events never delve deeply into tragedy, but moments of both loss and triumph are present and immensely profound.

Dreamworks has become a studio known for its failures as much as its successes. For every spectacular piece of work the studio releases, it often seems like five more obnoxious movies are present. However, “The Wild Robot,” is certainly one of the highest points in the studio’s entire filmography. For a powerful film that can be enjoyed by anybody, there has truly been nothing like it within the past year.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Brian Keim
Brian Keim, Campus Editor
Brian Keim is the Campus Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]
Grace Sherban
Grace Sherban, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Grace Sally Sherban was born in the early hours on Tuesday May 20, 2003. She spent most of her childhood hooting, hollering and joshing around while constantly reading and watching movies in between. She continues to do much of the same now while double majoring in Communications and English so she stays busy between all the hooting, hollering, joshing around, listening to herself talk, class, walking in the rain and work. Grace’s biggest goal in life is to write a comprehensive novel about the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race and its implications on the movie industry. To request the slideshow on the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race, she can be reached at [email protected]