The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Categories:

Eliza & The Delusionals

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Oct 17, 2024
Grace Sherban
Eliza & The Delusionals performing at the Cleveland House of Blues.

On Oct. 13, Eliza & The Delusionals performed their opening set for The Front Bottoms at the Cleveland House of Blues. The indie-rock band traveled from Australia for the American leg of the tour and recently released their second album, “Make It Feel Like The Garden.” The act was filled with some of their most popular songs, such as “Just Exist,” and left the crowd wanting more.

Lead vocalist Eliza Klatt said that performing songs like “Make It Feel Like The Garden” are super interesting on stage because “you just feel locked in…it’s a weird connection thing, everyone’s together. It’s kind of like a funny feeling to describe.” As the group performed, they had a powerful stage presence that drew the audience in and filled the room with beautiful music. 

Before their performance, Klatt sat down with The Carroll News to discuss more about her journey and experiences as an artist. Her love for music started when she was young, listening to artists like Avril Lavigne and Coldplay. She “started learning the guitar and writing songs with the guitar” and now has created two albums and multiple singles with her bandmates. 

Klatt and Kurt Skuse, the guitarist for Eliza & The Delusionals, grew up and went to primary school with one another, and their “families have always known each other.” According to Klatt, the two “reconnected through the music scene, and then I just loved all of the songs Kurt was writing” and he began to play bass for her band. Klatt explained that “Kurt [said]: ‘I’m no bass player, so let’s find a bass player,’ and that’s how Ruby [Lee] came into the picture.”

When discussing their newest album, “Make It Feel Like The Garden,” Klatt remembers “staying with some friends in Northern California and we made their basement a bit of a makeshift studio, and Kurt and I…wrote half the songs that made it on the album.” Eliza & The Delusionals felt that “the garden is kind of like a utopia” and that it “could be whatever that is for you. It could be a person or a memory, or a feeling or a place.” When listening to their music, one can get lost in their own utopia with each song carrying a different meaning for each listener. 

However, Klatt has also struggled with the after-effects of writing an entire album. “I just find after a big project, like after we wrote the first album, I was just kind of like: I don’t even want to touch a guitar for writing for a few months.” Klatt explained that once the band completes an album, there are so many other facets to promote and develop the music that it takes time and patience to get to a place where she is ready to write again.

Although Eliza & The Delusionals have made headway in the music industry, Klatt explained that it “actually is really hard, and it can be very taxing on your mental health.” Her advice to younger artists breaking into the industry is to “really look after yourself and think about your band or your music” because not everyone has the best interest at heart. Musicians “have to be a bit careful.” Despite these reservations, Eliza & The Delusionals made an impact in Cleveland and Klatt has “had an amazing time” in the city. 

Their performance on Sunday mesmerized the crowd and showed off the band’s multifaceted musical talents. Eliza & The Delusionals made their mark in Cleveland and made the Cleveland House of Blues feel like the garden.

IMG_1947
Grace Sherban
Eliza & The Delusionals during their opening performance in Cleveland on Sunday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].
Grace Sherban
Grace Sherban, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Grace Sally Sherban was born in the early hours on Tuesday May 20, 2003. She spent most of her childhood hooting, hollering and joshing around while constantly reading and watching movies in between. She continues to do much of the same now while double majoring in Communications and English so she stays busy between all the hooting, hollering, joshing around, listening to herself talk, class, walking in the rain and work. Grace’s biggest goal in life is to write a comprehensive novel about the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race and its implications on the movie industry. To request the slideshow on the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race, she can be reached at [email protected]