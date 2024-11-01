Madyson Rosado ’25: Finishing strong on and off the field

Sam Herr Senior Madyson Rosado ’24 drives Women’s Soccer forward with her skill and leadership, contributing nine goals to the team’s standout season

Throughout her time at John Carroll, Madyson Rosado has made an impact on the women’s soccer team. But her senior year has given her a new perspective on leadership and understanding others.

She has been productive this season, contributing to the team’s 11-5 record, while scoring nine goals. That accounts for over a quarter of the team’s total goals.

Rosado has been impactful making her mark for several seasons. She’s been named first-team All-OAC, first-team All-Ohio and academic All-OAC.

Even though she’s done a lot of things, she doesn’t like to get complacent. She briefly spoke about her competitive drive.

“I’m an extremely competitive person in almost every aspect …Plus I feel like because this is the senior year I really wanted to go out with a bang,” she said.

Another component of Rosado’s success is her leadership. Being one of the seniors on her team has helped her put leadership into perspective.

“Honestly, I think my biggest thing is just wanting to be approachable, and be a senior that people can relate to and understand. I like to think that I’ve done a pretty good job of being a person that the team can talk to and feel comfortable with, ” said Rosado.

She wants to carry over her leadership on the field into her professional life. She hopes to work with children in the therapy field. Rosado touched on what excites her the most about that line of work.

“I love that they’re so malleable…they tell you straight up how it is, which I really appreciate. I think that a lot of the time when you’re young you go through a lot of things you don’t always know how to process..a goal that I have is to give kids the tools that they need to be successful and grow as people,” said Rosado.

While Rosado reflects on her undergraduate years, she emphasizes the growth that she’s seen.

“Getting into my sophomore year coming in from an injury figuring out how to play again…then having a really great junior where we won conference…now having the senior season undefeated so far it’s almost wrapping itself all together,” said Rosado.

The team is currently undefeated in conference play with seven wins. Both of their remaining opponents are in the OAC including Otterbein University and Ohio Northern Western.

They have wins over Capital University, Baldwin Wallace University, Muskingum University, Marietta College and Wilmington College.