Breakaway Music Festival announces 2025 festival schedule

With the 2024 year coming to a close, Breakaway Music Festival left fans with one last gift for their high energy audience: a list of new and returning cities that the festival will be bringing their production to in 2025.

Founded by Adam Lynn and Zach Ruben, this Ohio born festival series has continued to expand its horizons since its debut in 2013, bringing its exceptional experience and talented artists to an increasing list of cities for more than a decade. This past year, Breakaway hosted 11 festivals in 10 different cities, two Haunted Fest stops in Cincinnati and Columbus, and a Breakaway Takeover at the Wynn in Las Vegas, NV. This upcoming year, the festival series is making its way to several new states including Dallas, Arizona, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Alabama and a soon-to-be-announced Northern California location.

Not only has the festival series continued to bolster its number of locations and events, but it’s also continued to evolve its artist lineup.

Past lineups have included a multitude of genres with the first Breakaway including the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Porter Robinson and Twenty One Pilots. Now, it seems that the EDM craze is making a breakthrough, with the 2024 festival series including dozens of incredibly talented DJs of varying genres.

Breakaway Ohio alone witnessed progressive house performances from Tiesto, Kaskade, John Summit and Two Friends who brought life to the mainstage, along with devastating doses of Dubstep from the likes of Peekaboo, Trivecta and OddKidOut on the Launchpad Stage. Both stages were also complemented by the likes of the Silent Disco which showcased tons of local Ohio talent the entire weekend.

Additionally, Ohio continues to receive love from Breakaway through their two Haunted Fest events in Columbus and Cincinnati, promoting Shaq’s Bass All-Stars event at Kemba while offering a heavy lineup headlined by Ganja White Night at MegaCorp Pavillion.

While the festival series concept has existed in the form of events such as EDC and Ultra Music Festival, Breakaway stands out due to both the affordability and the consistent experience it brings to each city. Breakaway is able to combine both of these aspects by booking some of the best DJs in the scene while making one day and two day passes a fraction of the cost of other festivals.

Tickets are offered at a variety of levels, with two day passes only costing $130 and in some cases even less, with student discounts targeted at the college crowd. If attendees want a more luxurious experience they can also opt for VIP and Ultra VIP tickets, offering them exclusive standing space, closeup spots next to the DJ, express lane entry and private restrooms. Breakaway also offers Space Deck tickets, an elevated space above the crowd akin to buying bottle service for groups who want a comfortable space to enjoy the show. There’s an option for every type of festival goer, whether you want to spend as little as possible or go all out with your experience.

Those interested in attending the festival next year are able to secure their tickets long before each of the festival dates, with tickets for each date opening just a few weeks ago. Ohioans interested in the EDM scene or wanting an affordable festival option should look no further than Breakaway Ohio 2025 for their next festival stop. With a lineup that’s sure to surprise, it’s never been a better time to breakaway and see what makes this Columbus classic a great time.