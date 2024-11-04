Cleveland Rocks: bands in town Nov. 2024

As music aficionados wait in anxious anticipation for the release of the Spotify Wrapped, audiences have the opportunity to see some of their favorite bands perform live in Cleveland. With the city having a wide variety of performance halls and venues, musicians from all over the nation are stopping in the 216 to share their music with fans and casual listeners alike. Listed below are some notable artists performing in Cleveland throughout the month of November.

Mahall’s

Slow Pulp Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Based out of Chicago, Slow Pulp began when childhood friends Teddy Mathews, Alex Leeds and Henry Stoehr released their first EP in 2015, appropriately titled “EP1.” By 2020, the trio added lead vocalist Emily Massey and released their first studio album, “Moveys,” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With their second album releasing in 2023, “Yard” continues the shoegaze distortion and dreamy overtones present in “Moveys” with more attention to lyrical artistry. Massey told “Variety,” “I found it really hard to write a melody and lyrics because it didn’t feel like there was enough space for me to exist in there. On this record, we were really intentional about starting everything from a sparse space.”

Origami Angel Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

The D.C. based duo of Ryland Heagy and Pat Doherty broke onto the pop punk scene in 2019 with the release of their first album, “Somewhere City,” which is credited with revolutionizing the genre. Despite being composed of two members, Origami Angel makes big music with a focus on heavy drums and guitar that make listeners want to nod along to each song.

With the sonic landscape laying the foundation, Origami Angel’s lyrics aim to delve into what it means to be human experiencing complex emotions in the 21st century. Songs like “The Title Track” and “24 Hr Drive-Thru” examine universal themes and emotions with an upbeat kick drum propelling the music forward.

Grog Shop

Michigander Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

This solo project spearheaded by Jason Singer gives listeners the opportunity to listen to indie rock in its purest form. Michigander has been releasing singles and EPs since 2016 and his first full-length album is set to hit streaming in Feb. 2025.

The opener, Cece Coakley, made an impact with the release of her first EP in 2022, titled “Tender.” A breakout success from her first release, “Cliché” layers intensely emotional lyrics with an upbeat musical background which makes for a memorable and haunting track. Since this first release, Coakley has consistently released singles and dropped her first album, “Happy Adjacent” in April 2024.

Beachland Ballroom

Atta Boy Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

After releasing their first album, “Out of Sorts,” in 2012, Atta Boy vanished. With successful tracks like “Walden Pond” and “Saccharine” garnering a commendable amount of streams on online platforms, the band’s sudden disappearance left listeners curious to the status of any new music.

Eight years later, “Big Heart Manners” picked up right where Atta Boy left off with their unique blend of folk, rock and indie genres. “Lucky” optimizes their timeless sound with acoustic guitars and gentle snare hits that feel straight out of the 1960s folk revival. Atta Boy continued to gain momentum with the release of the third album, “Crab Park,” in 2022.