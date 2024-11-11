Undisputed Boxing Club Cleveland presents “All or Nothing” at Platform 13

On Nov. 2, Platform 13 hosted Undisputed Boxing’s fight card, “All or Nothing” in Cleveland.

One of the first fights ended with a spectacular performance from Sule Lunda who fought Lucas Diaz in the 145-pound weight class. Lunda came out with constant forward pressure and Diaz took advantage of that early and stunned him with a right hand which almost wobbled him.

That didn’t slow Lunda down at all; he kept his foot on the gas and upped the pace from the first round. While he turned up, he started to land big combinations. In the second round he pushed Diaz against the ropes and received a referee stoppage.

The card also had multiple championship winners, one of which was a featured bout between Jamal Bowman Jr. and Amir Gibson. The 132-pound title was on the line, and the bout was sponsored by the Mason Brothers Boxing.

Gibson came out landing right hands while Bowman looked to land counters. He started to figure out Gibson’s timing as the fight went on. He even started finding the mark for his longer combinations, but ultimately, Gibson got his hand raised. Bowman Jr. held his head high despite the loss, he was happy to see the support he received.

“It goes to show even if I lost, even if I’m down they’re still here. They’re just not here if I’m winning…Now when I get back in the gym I know what I got to do… I’m that they still was with me even though I lost,” said Bowman Jr.

Another featured fight was for the Heavyweight Championship. Former Olympic qualifier Charles Pugh took on Shawn Johnson. Pugh emphasized his jab early, and landed some big body shots. Johnson didn’t shy away and stood his ground and landed huge shots as well.

As the fight went on Pugh started landing big uppercuts in the pocket. He was named victorious and took home the heavyweight championship.

The night’s main event was another heavyweight title fight between Nashir Rashid and Cordell Davis.

This fight was an action-packed slugfest from the start. Both fighters were looking to finish each other from the start. As the fight went on Rashid was able to use his footwork and evade punches. He started to capitalize with big counters while fighting on the inside. Rashid took home the title after a hard-fought victory.