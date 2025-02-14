Streaks of the Week: Feb. 5-12

Men’s Basketball — David Gentry ’25

The Blue Streaks won their last two games by a combined 53 points. His best game came against Wilmington University where he finished with 18 points and four rebounds while shooting 56% from the field. Against OAC rival Baldwin Wallace University, he ended with 11 points and 5 rebounds. Gentry has been an integral part of the Blue Streaks since his freshman year. He has appeared in over 20 games in every season, and this year he’s averaging 9.5 points per game.

Women’s Basketball — Graci Semptimphelter ’26

The junior guard had one of her best games this season against Wilmington University. She finished with 21 points and 4 steals in the 72-70 win. She has started 21 out of 22 games while averaging 10 points per game. She’s picked up her scoring production as of late. In her last three games she is averaging 16.7 points per game. Her next game is against Capital University Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball — Henry Raynor ’25

Arguably the best game of Raynor’s collegiate career came against Mount Union University. He finished with 37 points and 16 rebounds. He only missed two shots, ending 15-17 from the field. In his most recent game versus Baldwin Wallace University he finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. He averages 12 points and 7 rebounds. His next game will be versus Capital University at 4 p.m

Women’s Wrestling — Emily Leeseberg ’28

Leeseberg won two matches in the 117 bracket. Both of the wins came from pins and notched her a third place spot. The first year wrestler was a four time state qualifier at Gahanna Lincoln High School. She competes in the 110 pound division, and chose JCU because of the education opportunities. Her next competition will be in the NCWWC Regional in Tiffin, Ohio. The Blue Streaks are 4-11 on the season.