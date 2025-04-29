“Warfare”: camaraderie in the face of calamity

stayerimpact Based on a true story, “Warfare” depicts brotherhood found during war.

“Warfare” is a film based on a true story from Ray Mendoza’s time as a Navy SEAL, specifically an intense experience he and his platoon went through. Mendoza serves as both co-writer and co-director, marking his directorial debut. The film is co-written and co-directed by Alex Garland, who recently wrote and directed “Civil War” and also wrote the upcoming “28 Years Later.”

Set in Iraq in 2006, the film follows a Navy SEAL platoon taking control of a multi-story house as part of a high-stakes operation. The film has broader appeal than many traditional war movies. While there is some blood and gore, it is never gratuitous. It shows the real and immediate danger of war. “Warfare” offers a heavier and more mature take on the subject. It showcases these naive men being thrust into an attack they could never have seen coming. This approach is especially interesting and believable, given the casting.

Many of the actors are better known for their work in teen projects for streaming and television. Noah Centineo, for example, is perhaps most well-known for Netflix’s “To All the Boys” franchise. He is totally unrecognizable here in a good way. Joseph Quinn has a prominent role too. He’s well-known for playing Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things” and recently appeared as Geta in “Gladiator II.” Charles Melton, known for Riverdale and more recently “May December,” also has a role.

It was a smart move on the part of casting to move these stars from teen shows and movies to something much darker. It promotes a great example of casting against type. Quinn was particularly phenomenal in his role as Sam, given the struggle his character goes through and the help he needed. This film could very well push all of them further into theatrical work, which is great because they are incredibly charismatic.

While the characters don’t have deeply individualized personalities, the movie leans into their shared sense of brotherhood and the intensity of being confined together in a single house under fire. What’s especially interesting is that the day of the attack, the crux of the movie, is shown in real time. When a character says something will be ready in 10 minutes, it actually takes 10 minutes in the film sequence. It makes for a tightly focused and effective 90-minute experience. It is genuinely nail-biting because the audience is not sure how the characters will make it out alive. There was great use of sound that made scenes more intense and powerful such as when a bomb went off by the house.

The movie captures the terror and futility of war, not just for the soldiers, but for the civilians too. The Iraqi family living in the house is clearly horrified that their home has become part of a battlefield. The ending leaves you with much to think about in regards to the consequences of war. While it’s a shame the characters are not that complex and relatable, it’s a movie worth checking out overall. It stands out for its fantastic action sequences. The cast has great chemistry with each other, which greatly helps to establish the film’s tone. “Warfare” is an overall recommended ride for a gripping story told in a shorter span, with a cohesive cast that pulls it all together.