Streak the Center returns to JCU

Streak the Center pushed students out of their dorms and into a COVID-safe social environment full of music, games and more.

The Student Union Programming Board hosted the Streak the Center event last Friday. While the event was canceled in 2020, Streak the Center reemerged with multiple activities and opportunities for students both virtually and on campus.

“Streak the Center is typically a bi-annual event, hosting one in the fall semester and one in the spring,” Danielle Baffa ’23, a SUPB event coordinator, told The Carroll News. “The tradition started with the intent to create a late-night programming opportunity where the entire Student Center was taken over and students could engage with others in all sorts of activities.”

The theme of Streak the Center was Cleveland, which Baffa chose because she was unable to experience the city during her first year on campus.

“I felt like I missed out on a huge opportunity to explore a new city and all of its unique offerings,” Baffa continued. “I realized that many JCU students probably felt the exact same way. I wanted to create the theme of Cleveland for Streak the Center knowing that this could be an opportunity for students who have not gotten the chance to explore the downtown area to finally engage with its culture.”

Some of the activities that were available at Streak the Center included a make-and-take license plate station, laser tag, rock-and-roll DJ and a large number of food options.

“The majority of people gravitated towards the food trucks — the most, in my opinion,” Zachary Sinutko ’24 said. “They were all very good. They had a good selection of food and great service. I personally enjoyed the laser tag the most. It has been years since I last let go and played laser tag with my friends, so that, in my opinion, was the best!”

The event saw over 300 JCU students attend in person and even more through a virtual format. For many students, it was an opportunity to escape the pandemic and other pressing responsibilities.

“I think that the pandemic was the last thing on people’s minds for the first time in a long time,” Sinutko said. “I would recommend it 100%. Any time that the University and the student body comes together to do something fun like this gives us such an amazing outlet to have a fun time and enjoy ourselves on campus. It was the first time, in my opinion, since being here at JCU that I felt the school did an amazing job at including everyone.”

SUPB is planning its next major event for March 27. Other weekly events hosted by the organization, such as trivia and make-and-take crafts, can be found both on the @jcu_supb Instagram page and through Carroll Connect.