AUDIO: WJCU 88.7 celebrates World College Radio Day

World College Radio Day

Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, hosts a special Heights Now broadcast for World College Radio Day

Laken Kincaid, Managing Editor
Oct 7, 2022

WJCU 88.7., John Carroll’s own radio station, celebrates World College Radio Day on Oct. 7. This is a global event to recognize the efforts of students on air. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here.

 