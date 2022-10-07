AUDIO: WJCU 88.7 celebrates World College Radio Day

Laken Kincaid, Managing Editor
Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a junior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development.
Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as both a staff reporter and campus section editor. They have received 12 Best of SNO awards and a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. They also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project.
In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Service and Social Action, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club, John Carroll TV, and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter. Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for.
When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. They also enjoy skiing and watching true crime documentaries.
In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians.
To contact Laken, email them at [email protected]
