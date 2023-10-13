A recap of Homecoming and Family Weekend: JCU’s three-day festivities

JCU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend had students dancing like animals, football players scoring incredible touchdowns and families singing along with their JCU students. This weekend invites JCU parents, family, friends and alumni to take a break from work and enjoy a fun lineup throughout a three-day weekend of campus festivities.

Every homecoming weekend usually consists of a dance on Friday night, the homecoming game the following Saturday afternoon and the mass on the following Sunday morning. Typically, this weekend occurs at the end of September. While JCU continues this tradition, the amount of visitors who attend for the weekend is different each year.

Sept. 29: Dance at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

On Fri. Sept. 29, the annual homecoming dance took place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Previously, it occurred at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens in 2022 and the Great Lakes Science Center in 2021. Students were able to admire exotic animals while embracing their own inner “party animal” on the dance floor.

From chicken tenders, pretzels and cheese, mashed tater tots and snow cones, the event served delectable hors d’oeuvres. The Cupid Shuffle motivated everyone to charge the dance floor. Another favorite line dance– Cotton Eye Joe– had everyone up and dancing side-by-side.

Aidan Hulseman ‘25 was ecstatic to attend his first JCU homecoming dance at the zoo. He said, “it was great being able to dance on the dance floor while watching sloths! The zoo was never boring. There were so many entertaining and fascinating exhibits.”

Sept. 30: Tailgate and Game against Wilmington

The following day, on Sept. 30, the “Saturdays with the Streaks” tailgate returned for homecoming. Once the game commenced, the stands were filled and loud. The Blue Streaks demolished the Wilmington Quakers in the first half and continued their streak in the second. The game’s final score was 59 to 7.

The crowd celebrated JCU’s victory against Wilmington with uproarious cheer and community. More information regarding the result of the homecoming game can be found at JCU’s Sports Information Department page.

Oct. 1: Mass in St. Francis Chapel

On Oct. 1, homecoming mass in St. Francis Chapel culminated the family-friendly weekend. Visitors were invited to accompany their JCU students at mass. Dr. Cynthia Caporella’s University Chapel Ensemble sang during mass.

Jonathan Kay-Lord ‘25, University Chapel Ensemble choir member, explained the beforehand preparation for an event like homecoming mass. “Sometimes we can be practicing up to four psalms or songs like that.”

Kay-Lord believes the effort to assemble a special mass was worthwhile due to a desirable turnout. He also says that the choir is a tool that he uses to combat performance anxiety.

“Singing at mass and going to mass is helpful for me. [Chapel Ensemble] is a good way to deal with anxiety about being in front of a crowd.”

JCU’s annual Homecoming and Family Weekend creates unity among the generations of parents, alumni and students who attend. JCU can now write off the weekend as a successful hit and look forward to the 2024 schedule.