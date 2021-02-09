COLUMN: Tom Brady gave us the sports story we all wanted

“Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9.” (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

I’ve been fortunate enough to see a number of great sports stories in my lifetime.

Nearly two years ago, I witnessed Tiger Woods winning the Masters. Now THAT was something. At the time, a 43-year old golfer who had endured several surgeries and gone 11 years without winning a major event wore the green jacket once again.

On Sunday, Feb. 8, there was a story of another 43-year-old sports superstar who accomplished something remarkable.

Tom Brady, after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots, in his first season with the Buccaneers and an abbreviated off-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unseated the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the 55th-anniversary game.

By the end of the night’s festivities, Brady had secured his seventh Super Bowl title and fifth MVP trophy.

Sunday night is a night I will never forget. Admittedly, it feels much better that I predicted it. But I still cannot believe that Brady and the Bucs took down Mahomes and the Chiefs — in the first-ever “home” Super Bowl.

As soon as I saw Brady and Rob Gronkowski (who came out of retirement and worked last year’s Super Bowl for Fox Sports) connect for two touchdowns to give the Buccaneers a 13-point lead, I knew it was going to be a memorable night.

Although the storyline I enjoyed the most was Brady winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs, the real storyline of the night was the Tampa Bay defense against a depleted Chiefs offensive line.

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles dialed up blitz after blitz, preventing Kansas City from scoring just three field goals. Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, ended the night 26-for-49 for 270 yards. Mahomes also threw two interceptions in what was perhaps his worst game as a professional football player.

With all the oddity in the last 11 months, it was comforting to sit back and watch a Super Bowl trophy presentation. I am sure everyone is sick of Brady raising another Lombardi trophy, but I particularly enjoyed it.

Now, for most of the previous six times that Brady won the Lombardi trophy, I was done seeing it, especially, the win against the Rams two years ago. I was so over that one. But Brady winning one with the Bucs was just different.

As I said last week, I love a great sports story. Super Bowl LV was a great sports story. I am thankful that we had the opportunity to watch that story unfold. Until next year …